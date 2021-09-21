Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Disney's Chapek says program production delayed as Delta variant spreads

09/21/2021 | 03:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek said on Tuesday the resurgence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus was delaying production of some of its titles.

Shares in the company, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as theme parks and movie theaters were forced to shut down, fell about 3% after Chapek's statement.

"Our TV group has hundreds of new programs in production ... but the resurgence of COVID and Delta did impact some of our productions so that we've got a lighter product quarter in Q4 than we might have expected," Chapek said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference.

COVID-induced production delays were seen globally, which in turn were affecting supply of new content, but the issues were short term, he added.

Disney streaming service Disney+, which debuted in November 2019, has seen more consumers tuning in, but the competition has been heating up with new entrants and as companies including Netflix and Apple invest into producing more programs.

Chapek said the company was still "very bullish and confident" about its long-term subscription growth, but there could be "a little bit more noise" than was expected.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35pDisney's Chapek says program production delayed as Delta variant spreads
RE
03:27pWall St edges up day after sell-off but caution remains
RE
03:26pU.S. debt limit is not a partisan issue, White House says
RE
03:23pTegna confirms acquisition offers after report of bids from Apollo, Byron Allen
RE
03:17pSweden's Vattenfall to launch UK low-carbon heat network
RE
03:07pU.S. FAA wants airlines to do more to address unruly passengers
RE
03:06pDollar eases from near 1-month high as Fed, Evergrande eyed
RE
02:57pCommodity markets set for high volatility, says Louis Dreyfus
RE
02:53pAmerican Airlines CEO expects U.S. challenge to JetBlue alliance
RE
02:49pLouis dreyfus company ceo says yet to see normalising of supply chains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off
2China Evergrande's rising default risks shift focus to possible Beijing..
3Universal Music dances to $55 billion in electric stock market debut
4A life and death question for regulators: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?
5EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Rebound But -3-

HOT NEWS