Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Disney's 'Encanto' Leads Muted Thanksgiving Box Office, 'House of Gucci' Lands Impressive Debut

11/28/2021 | 11:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Nov 28 (Variety.com) - Disney has reclaimed its rightful place at the top of Thanksgiving box office charts. "Encanto," the studio's new animated musical fable, collected $40 million since Wednesday, a robust tally at a time when family audiences haven't been eager to return to cinemas.

It's become holiday tradition for Disney to release a family friendly movie around Turkey Day, and "Encanto," an animated movie with critical acclaim, serves as a promising sign that parents are gaining confidence to bring their young kids back to the movies. The movie's five-day total is considerably short of the studio's recent Thanksgiving releases, such as "Frozen II" in 2019 ($123.7 million), "Ralph Breaks the Internet" in 2018 ($84.6 million) and "Coco" in 2017 ($71 million). However, "Encanto" has landed the best opening weekend for an animated film during the pandemic. That's notable because movies geared toward family crowds have struggled to sell tickets and in a normal year, animation is regularly one of the highest-grossing (if not the highest-grossing) genre.

Moviegoers also feasted on MGM's A-list crime drama "House of Gucci," which brought in $14.2 million over the traditional weekend and $21.8 million in its first five days of release, proving there's still an audience for adult dramas, as long as Lady Gaga is featured in a starring role.

Because of its $75 million production budget, "House of Gucci" will rely on substantial overseas ticket sales to turn a profit. Already, the R-rated drama has earned $12.8 million from 40 international countries, bringing its worldwide total to $34 million. Among foreign markets, "House of Gucci" had the biggest turnout in the United Kingdom and Ireland ($3.4 million), France ($1.9 million) and Mexico ($1 million).

"Encanto" was similarly pricey, costing the studio $120 million to make before accounting for marketing fees. Both "Encanto" and "House of Gucci" are playing exclusively in theaters, which should prove to be beneficial in the way of ticket sales.

Also new to theaters this weekend is Sony's "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," a reboot of the long-running horror series, landed in fifth place. The R-rated thriller earned $8.8 million over the five-day holiday stretch, a result that fell short of expectations. It cost only $25 million to produce, so "Raccoon City" won't have as much of an uphill battle to get out of the red.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : New study shows Accra generates one-third of Ghana's GDP
PU
12:36pFrance says it will not be held hostage by British politics on migration
RE
12:21pDelta flight from South Africa to Atlanta diverted to Boston for "technical specifications"
RE
12:06pJordan's draft 2022 budget forecasts $15 bln in state spending
RE
12:02pFrance says it will not be held hostage by British politics on migration
RE
11:50aFrench interior minister says frontex to provide plane from dec. 1 to monitor french shoreline
RE
11:49aFrench interior minister says we won't be held hostage by britain's domestic politics
RE
11:47aPressure mounts for more curbs in Germany as Omicron spreads
RE
11:47aFrench interior minister says britain must be responsible and make country less attractive for migrants
RE
11:46aDisney's 'Encanto' Leads Muted Thanksgiving Box Office, 'House of Gucci' Lands Impressive Debut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Germany confirms suspected Omicron case, bringing total to three
2COVID-19 fears reappear as a threat to market
3It's raining dividends, hallelujah! Canadian banks set to post strong r..
4Dutch authorities find 13 cases of Omicron variant among passengers fro..
5Chip shortage to cost Daimler Truck billions in revenues - Automobilwoc..

HOT NEWS