Disney's 'Encanto' Leads Muted Thanksgiving Box Office, 'House of Gucci' Lands Impressive Debut

LOS ANGELES, Nov 28 (Variety.com) - Disney has reclaimed its
rightful place at the top of Thanksgiving box office charts.
"Encanto," the studio's new animated musical fable, collected
$40 million since Wednesday, a robust tally at a time when
family audiences haven't been eager to return to cinemas.
It's become holiday tradition for Disney to release a family
friendly movie around Turkey Day, and "Encanto," an animated
movie with critical acclaim, serves as a promising sign that
parents are gaining confidence to bring their young kids back to
the movies. The movie's five-day total is considerably short of
the studio's recent Thanksgiving releases, such as "Frozen II"
in 2019 ($123.7 million), "Ralph Breaks the Internet" in 2018
($84.6 million) and "Coco" in 2017 ($71 million). However,
"Encanto" has landed the best opening weekend for an animated
film during the pandemic. That's notable because movies geared
toward family crowds have struggled to sell tickets and in a
normal year, animation is regularly one of the highest-grossing
(if not the highest-grossing) genre.
Moviegoers also feasted on MGM's A-list crime drama "House
of Gucci," which brought in $14.2 million over the traditional
weekend and $21.8 million in its first five days of release,
proving there's still an audience for adult dramas, as long as
Lady Gaga is featured in a starring role.
Because of its $75 million production budget, "House of
Gucci" will rely on substantial overseas ticket sales to turn a
profit. Already, the R-rated drama has earned $12.8 million from
40 international countries, bringing its worldwide total to $34
million. Among foreign markets, "House of Gucci" had the biggest
turnout in the United Kingdom and Ireland ($3.4 million), France
($1.9 million) and Mexico ($1 million).
"Encanto" was similarly pricey, costing the studio $120
million to make before accounting for marketing fees. Both
"Encanto" and "House of Gucci" are playing exclusively in
theaters, which should prove to be beneficial in the way of
ticket sales.
Also new to theaters this weekend is Sony's "Resident Evil:
Welcome to Raccoon City," a reboot of the long-running horror
series, landed in fifth place. The R-rated thriller earned $8.8
million over the five-day holiday stretch, a result that fell
short of expectations. It cost only $25 million to produce, so
"Raccoon City" won't have as much of an uphill battle to get out
of the red.