Disney's 'Mulan' sparks backlash over ties to Xinjiang, Hong Kong

(Adds details on analyst upgrade, share movement, Disney+ app
downloads and Disney China box office sales)
SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's
release of "Mulan", which is set in China and meant to appeal to
audiences there, has provoked a backlash on social media over
its star's support of Hong Kong police and for being partly
filmed in the Xinjiang region.
Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong and internet users
in Taiwan and Thailand are among those who promoted hashtags
"#BoycottMulan" and "#BanMulan" on Twitter, following this
month's launch of the film on Disney's streaming platform.
It will also be shown in cinemas in China - an increasingly
important market for Hollywood studios - from Sept 11.
Disney's shares rose 1.7% to $134.20 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday as investors shrugged off the backlash on
hopes that subscribers to the company's streaming video service
in the United States and other markets paid $30 over the weekend
to watch the film as part of a test release amid the coronavirus
pandemic.
In a note on Tuesday, Deutsche Bank analysts upgraded shares
of Disney from a hold to a buy and raised their price target
from $128 to $163.
Criticism of the live-action remake of a 1998 animated
version began last year when Mulan's star, mainland Chinese-born
actress Liu Yifei, expressed support on social media for police
in Hong Kong, which was roiled at the time by anti-government
unrest.
Liu did not immediately respond to a request for comment via
her account on Weibo, a popular Chinese microblogging site.
Calls for people to boycott the film gathered pace this week
over its links to the western region of Xinjiang, where China's
clampdown on ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims has been
criticised by some governments, including the United States, and
human rights groups.
Several state organisations in Xinjiang appeared in the
film's credits, according to social media posts.
"In the new #Mulan, @Disney thanks the public security
bureau in Turpan, which has been involved in the internment
camps in East Turkistan," the Munich-based World Uyghur Congress
tweeted on Monday.
Asked about the reaction to the film's Xinjiang shooting,
foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian restated Beijing's denial
of the existence of re-education camps in the region, calling
facilities there vocational and educational institutions and
accusing anti-China forces of smearing its Xinjiang policy.
Wong, the Hong Kong activist, accused Disney of "kowtowing"
to China, citing Liu and another actor's support for police in
the territory and the movie's credits mentioning state
organisations in Xinjiang.
"We urge people around the world to boycott the new Mulan
movie," he told Reuters on Tuesday.
Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
CHINESE PREMIERE
The movie, produced for $200 million, had been scheduled to
reach theaters in March, but its release was delayed by the
COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, Disney said Mulan would skip most theaters and
go directly to its Disney+ platform, where it is available for
$30 for U.S. subscribers.
While Disney has not released the number of users who have
watched "Mulan" since its Sept. 4 Disney+ release, downloads of
the app between Friday and Sunday increased by 68% from the same
period a week prior, according to app analytics firm Sensor
Tower.
The film is set to premiere in Chinese cinemas from Friday,
and the studio hopes it will do better than the animated version
more than 20 years ago.
That release was delayed after Disney's relations with China
soured over "Kundun," its 1997 movie based on the life of the
exiled Dalai Lama, whom China has branded a dangerous
separatist.
In February, director Niki Caro told the Hollywood Reporter
that Disney had tested the film with Chinese audiences, removing
a kissing scene between Mulan and her love interest after
feedback from its Chinese executives.
Hollywood counts on big returns from China, the world's
second-largest box office market, to help make its blockbusters
profitable.
Disney's 2019 mega-hit "Avengers: Endgame" took in $629.1
million in China, roughly 23% of its $2.8 billion worldwide
total. A 2019 remake of "The Lion King" sold $120 million worth
of tickets in China, or about 7% of its global receipts.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Chayut Setboonsarng in
Bangkok, Yoyo Chow, Aleksander Solum and Marius Zaharia in Hong
Kong, Chen Lin in Singapore, Heekyong Yang in Seoul, Phuong
Nguyen in Hanoi, Ben Blanchard in Taipei, Cate Cadell in Beijing
and the Shanghai newsroom; Additional reporting by Helen Coster
in New York and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Tony
Munroe, Mike Collett-White and Paul Simao)