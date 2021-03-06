Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Disneyland could reopen April 1

03/06/2021 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mickey Mouse and Minnie could soon be reopening the doors to the Magic Kingdom in California. State officials have set new rules that would allow Disneyland and other theme parks, stadiums, and outdoor entertainment venues to reopen as early as April 1. They have been closed for nearly a year.

But there are major caveats. Officials said Friday (March 5) theme parks can restart with limited capacity only if the counties where they operate are removed from the "purple" tier of the state's color-coded restrictions. Purple is where the COVID-19 threat is deemed most severe. Theme parks in red-tiered counties could reopen at 15% capacity. Those in less-restrictive tiers could operate at 25% to 35% capacity.

The parks would initially only be open to state residents. Masks and other safety measures would still be required.

But it remained unclear whether rising vaccinations and falling COVID-19 infection rates would go far enough for purple-tiered Orange County, where Disneyland is located, to reach red by the end of next month. Disneyland Resort did not give a date for a Disneyland reopening.

Opening day for Major League Baseball games in Southern California will be limited to 100 fans at stadiums in purple-zoned counties where the Los Angeles Dodgers, Anaheim Angels and San Diego Padres play. But in northern California, the stadiums for the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics would be allowed up to 20% capacity because they are in red zones.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:26pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 521,294 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday Versus 519,064 In Previous Report On Mar. 5
RE
02:25pU.S. CDC Says Delivered 116,355,405 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of March 6 Versus 114,133,115 Doses As Of March 5
RE
02:19pItalian government faces criticism over consulting contract with McKinsey over EU funds
RE
01:59pJOURNÉES DE LA SOCIÉTÉ CIVILE : “Non seulement vert et digital, l'avenir de l'Europe devra aussi être démocratique”
PU
01:40pDisneyland could reopen April 1
RE
12:50pGeorgia prosecutor probing Trump taps leading racketeering attorney
RE
12:47pCHARLES STANLEY  : Transaction notification - SIP purchase Feb 2021
PU
12:18pSenate Democrats Overcome Impasse, Reach Agreement to Advance Covid-19 Relief Bill -- 6th Update
DJ
12:15pU.S. Senate begins voting on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill
RE
12:13pU.s. senate begins voting on passage of biden's $1.9 trillion covid-19 relief bill
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD: Investors weigh how far tech stocks can slide after volatile week
2Texas grid operator made $16 billion price error during winter storm, watchdog says
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : More than 20,000 U.S. organizations compromised through Microsoft flaw - s..
4Goldman poised to make $100 million profit off Texas deep freeze - Bloomberg News
5Twitter's Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ