Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dispersing Agents Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2021-2025

01/31/2021 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Dispersing Agents market will register an incremental spend of about USD 2.06 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.90% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Dispersing Agents sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210131005037/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Dispersing Agents Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Dispersing Agents Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Key benefits to buy this report:

  • What are the market dynamics?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What are the category growth drivers?
  • What are the constraints on category growth?
  • Who are the suppliers in this market?
  • What are the demand-supply shifts?
  • What are the major category requirements?
  • What are the procurement best practices in this market?

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge centre on COVID-19 impact assessment

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Dispersing Agents market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for Dispersing Agents market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Dispersing Agents pricing levels, pros and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers Click Here

To access the definite purchasing guide on the dispersing agents that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Dispersing Agents TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Some of the top dispersing agents suppliers listed in this report:

This dispersing agents procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • BASF SE
  • Clariant International Ltd.
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Solvay SA
  • Akzo Nobel NV
  • Arkema Inc.
  • Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
  • The Lubrizol Corp.
  • Baker Hughes Co.
  • Budenheim USA Inc.

This procurement report helps buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their dispersing agents requirements by answering the following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the dispersing agents category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

Category Pricing Insights

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Pricing Insights

Category Ecosystem

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Management Strategy

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers under Coverage

Suppliers Selection

US Market Insights

Suppliers under Coverage

Category scope

Appendix

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:15aHow the Kohl's CEO Is Navigating the Covid-19 Pandemic
DJ
10:15aDon't Bank on Covid-19 Killing off Cash Just Yet
DJ
10:13aFIGHT THE MAN : What GameStop's surge says about online mobs
AQ
10:11aSINOVAC BIOTECH : Brazil's Sao Paulo says ingredients for 8.6 million vaccine doses to arrive on Wednesday
RE
09:59aSWISSINNO : Humane control of mice
EQ
09:59aGARMIN : New Monthly Garmin Connect Badge Challenges
PU
09:31aMETN : Metacon's Nomination Committee for the 2021 Annual General Meeting
AQ
09:29aBREAKING NOTICE : ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages ACM Research, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – ACMR
GL
09:20aBREAKING NOTICE : ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages SolarWinds Corporation Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – SWI
GL
09:10aECB'S KNOT : stock market rally could be fueled by recovery hopes
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Billionaire Steve Cohen quits Twitter, citing threats in GameStop uproar
2THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. : Markets Look Like They're in a Bubble. What Do Investors Do Now?
3PANASONIC CORPORATION : JAPAN'S PANASONIC TO END SOLAR PANEL PRODUCTION: domestic media
4UK set to formally apply for trans-Pacific trade bloc membership
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Wall St Week Ahead-Sideshow or main event? GameStop stock ride weighed as bubble warni..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ