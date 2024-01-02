STORY: They said they lived in different camps, constantly chased by Israeli airstrikes, before ending up in a small tent in Rafah, with no water, electricity, or even blankets to keep warm.

"There is no safety," Maarouf said.

He used to work in farming in Beit Lahia, but on October 7, when Hamas, the Palestinian militant group ruling the Gaza strip, launched an unprecedented attack against Israel, his family had to flee their home.

"We sleep in fear," says Safeya Maarouf as she holds her 4-month-old baby daughter.

Safeya struggles to find diapers and much-needed baby formula for her daughter, and says she depends on donations from volunteers.

Israeli bombardments have reduced many Gaza areas to rubble and engulfed its 2.3 million residents in a humanitarian disaster. Israeli officials say the offensive has many months to run.