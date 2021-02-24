Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Disposition of Common Shares and Options of Greenland Resources Inc.

02/24/2021 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5045299 Ontario Inc. (“5045299”), a corporation formed on the amalgamation of 2449539 Ontario Inc. and Gupta Group Mining and Resources Inc., announces that it has disposed of 17,333,333 common shares (the “Shares”) in the capital of Greenland Resources Inc. (“Greenland”) and an option to acquire 600,000 common shares in the capital of Greenland (the “Options”) through a private sale transaction pursuant to a securities purchase agreement for an aggregate purchase price of $2,150,100, or $0.124 per share, totaling an aggregate of $2,149,333.29 for the Shares, and $766.71 for the Options (the “Transaction”).

Prior to the closing of the Transaction, 5045299 beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 17,333,333 Shares and 600,000 Options, representing approximately 23.34% of the issued and outstanding shares of Greenland on a non-diluted basis and representing approximately 23.96% of the issued and outstanding shares of Greenland, assuming the full exercise of all of the Options that 5045299 beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over. Following the closing of the Transaction, 5045299 will not own any securities of Greenland. The Shares and Options referred to above were held for investment purposes.

A copy of the report relating to this acquisition may be found on Greenland’s profile at www.SEDAR.com or may be obtained from Reetu Gupta at 905-940-9409 and reetu.gupta@eastonsgroup.com or at 5045299’s registered address at 3100 Steeles Avenue East, Suite 601, Markham, Ontario L3R 8T3. Greenland’s head office is located at 18 King Street East, Suite 902, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1C4.



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:33pREGENCY CENTERS : Hosts East San Marco Groundbreaking Event in Jacksonville, FL
PU
03:33pMRM : Named "Partner Of The Year" At 2020 Acquia Partner Awards
PR
03:33pA2 MILK : Lowers Forecasts as Pandemic Hits Sales
DJ
03:32pAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 33 (form 10-K)
AQ
03:31pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $153M refinancing secured for Chicago CBD office tower
PU
03:31pWORKHORSE : U.S. Postal chief commits to 10% of new delivery fleet as electric vehicles
RE
03:31pAIR PRODUCTS : ' CEO to Speak at BofA Securities Global Agriculture & Materials Conference on March 3
PR
03:30pRBNZ governor says inflation target needs to be met before tightening
RE
03:30pTwo $25K Innovation Grants Awarded by Prevent Child Abuse America to Prevent Human Trafficking in New Jersey and Advance Positive Fatherhood Project in Ohio
GL
03:29pKinnevik says to invest 2 billion sek to 5 billion sek in 2021 (corrects forecast range)
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Investors jolted by sinking Bitcoin, Tesla and other..
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Ark ups bet on Tesla despite suffering largest one-day outflow on recor..
3HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP. : HYLIION : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
4Biden rushes to address global computer chip shortage via latest executive order
5FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : Apple supplier Foxconn teams up with Fisker to make electric vehicles

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ