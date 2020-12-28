Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Disruptive Digital Technology and Cambodias International Trade

12/28/2020 | 03:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NBC's 7th Annual

Macroeconomic Conference

Disruptive Digital Technology and

Cambodia's International Trade:

Empirical Analysis and Policy

Implication

By:

Monorith Sean and Somnang Lor

Young Economist

Ministry of Economy and Finance, MEF

December 28, 2020

Outlines

  1. Digital technology and international trade
    1. Digital technology and Cambodia's international trade

III Modelling digital technology and international trade

IV Empirical analysis

  1. Conclusion and Policy suggestion

2

Digital technology

  • Digital technology has increasingly attracted public attention and becomes a popular field in the 21st century.
  • It has a broad concept. Yet, it requires ICT infrastructure to enable its operation.
  • Some indicators could be used as a proxy for digital technology (Banga & Velde, 2018):
    • Individual using internet
    • Mobile cellular subscriptions
    • Broadband subscriptions

3

Impact on international trade

  • Digital technology has been transforming businesses, communication, and work.
  • It has been replacing analog signals for many digital forms dealing with the time constraint and enhancing productivity.
  • Digital technology has shaped the global international trade by reducing the trade cost by alleviating:
    • Time cost of transport: improving the handling of customs as well as other administrative procedures and speeding up the time for shipping.
    • Information asymmetry: mapping between supplier and consumer including marketing, advertising, and searching cost.
    • Cost of production: enhancing productivity and reducing cost in the production process.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Cambodia published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 08:44:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:54aChina expands list of sectors for attracting foreign investment
RE
03:53aAlibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
RE
03:50aOil firms after Trump signs aid bill; demand concerns linger
RE
03:49aHong Kong stocks end down as techs weigh
RE
03:46aChina state planner says to ensure energy supplies ahead of coming cold spell
RE
03:45aEconomic impact of world wide coronavirus pandemic on SMEs in Cambodia
PU
03:45aDisruptive Digital Technology and Cambodias International Trade
PU
03:45aDigital Challenges and Opportunities of Agricultural Input Suppliers
PU
03:45aNATIONAL BANK OF CAMBODIA : Cambodia BOP No.69 Third Quarter 2020
PU
03:39aC&SD CENSUS AND STATISTICS DEPARTMENT OF GOV :  External Merchandise Trade Statistics for November 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
2FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
3MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : ups stock buyback plan but shares continue to dip
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : S.Korea shares close at record high on Samsung rally, U.S. stimulus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ