Disruptive Digital Technology and Cambodias International Trade

NBC's 7th Annual
Macroeconomic Conference
Disruptive Digital Technology and
Cambodia's International Trade:
Empirical Analysis and Policy
Implication
By:
Monorith Sean and Somnang Lor
Young Economist
Ministry of Economy and Finance, MEF
December 28, 2020
Outlines
-
Digital technology and international trade
-
-
Digital technology and Cambodia's international trade
III Modelling digital technology and international trade
IV Empirical analysis
-
Conclusion and Policy suggestion
Digital technology
-
Digital technology has increasingly attracted public attention and becomes a popular field in the 21st century.
-
It has a broad concept. Yet, it requires ICT infrastructure to enable its operation.
-
Some indicators could be used as a proxy for digital technology (Banga & Velde, 2018):
-
-
Individual using internet
-
Mobile cellular subscriptions
-
Broadband subscriptions
Impact on international trade
-
Digital technology has been transforming businesses, communication, and work.
-
It has been replacing analog signals for many digital forms dealing with the time constraint and enhancing productivity.
-
Digital technology has shaped the global international trade by reducing the trade cost by alleviating:
-
-
Time cost of transport: improving the handling of customs as well as other administrative procedures and speeding up the time for shipping.
-
Information asymmetry: mapping between supplier and consumer including marketing, advertising, and searching cost.
-
Cost of production: enhancing productivity and reducing cost in the production process.
