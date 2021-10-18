Distinguished Economist and Financial Industry Executive, Dan Rodriguez, Ph.D., Joins Miami-based Family Office Wealth Management Firm

Element Pointe Advisors, an independent wealth management and family office advisory firm, welcomes the newest addition to its senior investment team, Dan Rodriguez, Ph.D., as Chief Economist & Head of Research.

Rodriguez has over twenty years of experience in the financial industry and within academia. His previous experience includes roles as Senior Risk Officer at Point72 Asset Management, LP, where he had risk management and performance evaluation responsibility for equity long-short portfolios and advised on the firm’s overall portfolio. He previously served as Chief Risk Officer for Credit Suisse’s Equities Division and its Global Proprietary Trading Group. Most recently, he served as Chief Risk Officer of Light Sky Macro, LP, a discretionary global macro hedge fund manager based in New York. Rodriguez is currently an adjunct professor at New York University, and has previously taught at Columbia University, Fordham University, and Emory University.

“We are delighted to welcome Dan to the Element Pointe team,” said David Savir, CEO of Element Pointe Advisors. “His deep knowledge and expertise in the field of economics is a tremendous asset to our firm and our clients, and further strengthens the capabilities of our growing investment team.”

Rodriguez earned his Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he was a National Science Foundation Fellowship recipient, and his Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy. At West Point, he earned the 1933 Economics Award as the top graduate in his class in the field of economics and received top honors as a Distinguished Graduate. Rodriguez is also a Chartered Financial Analyst® charterholder.

About Element Pointe Advisors: Element Pointe Advisors, LLC (“Element Pointe Advisors”) is a wealth management and family office advisory firm based in Miami, Florida. Element Pointe Advisors specializes in investment management, comprehensive wealth management, and family office services for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Learn more at www.elementpointe.com.

