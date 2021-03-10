





Distribution of Faurecia shares and cash has become unconditional

Amsterdam, March 10, 2021 – Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (“Stellantis”) announced today that the previously announced conditional distribution (the “Distribution”), pursuant to a capital reduction, by Stellantis to the holders of its common shares of up to 54,297,006 ordinary shares of Faurecia S.E. (“Faurecia”) and up to €308 million in cash, being the proceeds received by Peugeot S.A. from the sale of ordinary shares of Faurecia in October 2020, has become unconditional.

As previously announced, the calendar for the Distribution will be as follows: (i) ex-date on Monday, March 15, 2021; and (ii) record date on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Holders of Stellantis common shares will be entitled to: (i) 0.017029 ordinary shares of Faurecia; and (ii) €0.096677 for each common share of Stellantis they hold on the record date for the Distribution. The cash portion of the Distribution will be paid on Monday, March 22, 2021, and holders of Stellantis common shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange will receive it in U.S. dollars at the official USD/EUR exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank as of March 11, 2021.

Generally, the ordinary shares of Faurecia will be delivered to holders of Stellantis common shares entitled thereto on Monday, March 22, 2021, subject to the restrictions and requirements set forth below.

As the ordinary shares of Faurecia are not currently eligible for clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC) or on a register maintained in the U.S., in order to receive the Faurecia ordinary shares pursuant to the Distribution, shareholders holding Stellantis common shares in a DTC participant account or as a registered holder on the Stellantis U.S. share register are required to provide details of a securities account with an intermediary participating in Euroclear France on which their entitlement to the Faurecia ordinary shares may be delivered. Stellantis will be unable to deliver any Faurecia ordinary shares to shareholders holding Stellantis common shares in a DTC participant account or as a registered holder on the U.S. Stellantis share register unless they have made a valid election by 4:00 pm (U.S. Eastern Time) on Friday March 26, 2021.

Delivery to those holders who have made a valid election will occur on or about Thursday, April 1, 2021. Stellantis will make available an online election facility to make such election, and additional information in this respect has been published under the Investors section on Stellantis’s corporate website (www.stellantis.com) and in an Information Statement available at www.stellantis.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-info/egm-8-march-2021 and submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K on Friday March 5, 2021.

If a valid election is not made, Stellantis will take whatever measures it will deem practicable with respect to the Faurecia ordinary shares which non-electing shareholders would otherwise have been entitled to receive, including potentially appointing a broker to sell such shares in the market. There is no assurance regarding whether and when any such sale will be carried out or the proceeds will be distributed, the price per share that may be realized in the market, or the transaction costs that will be incurred.

Additional information related to the Distribution has been made available on the Investors section of the website of Stellantis at www.stellantis.com.

