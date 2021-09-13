Distributional Effects of Reducing Carbon Dioxide Emissions With a Carbon Tax: Working Paper 2021-11

Working Paper Series Congressional Budget Office Washington, D.C. Distributional Effects of Reducing Carbon Dioxide Emissions With a Carbon Tax Dorian Carloni Congressional Budget Office dorian.carloni@cbo.gov Terry Dinan Congressional Budget Office terry.dinan@cbo.gov Working Paper 2021-11 September 2021 To enhance the transparency of the work of the Congressional Budget Office and to encourage external review of that work, CBO's working paper series includes papers that provide technical descriptions of official CBO analyses as well as papers that represent independent research by CBO analysts. Papers in this series are available at http://go.usa.gov/xUzd7. We are grateful to Nicholas Chase, Edward Harris, Joseph Kile, John Kitchen, Jeffrey Kling, John McClelland, Kevin Perese, Kerk Phillips, Joseph Rosenberg, and Julie Topoleski for helpful comments and suggestions. We also thank Lawrence Goulder of Stanford University, Marc Hafstead of Resources for the Future, and Gilbert Metcalf of Tufts University. Although those experts provided considerable assistance, they are not responsible for the contents of this paper. Rebecca Lanning was the editor. www.cbo.gov/publication/57399

Abstract Putting a price on emissions of carbon dioxide, either by taxing them or by establishing a cap- and-trade program, is one policy that lawmakers could consider to address climate change. Although such a policy could encourage cost-effective reductions in emissions throughout the economy, lawmakers have expressed concern about whether it would disproportionately affect lower-income households. Determining the distributional effects-that is, the effects on households at different income levels-of a policy that would price carbon emissions (referred to in this paper as a carbon tax) is challenging, and the results would vary substantially depending on how the effects were measured. Using a method that allocates the burden to households on the basis of their income rather than their consumption, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that the burden on households in the lowest income quintile, measured as a percentage of income before transfers and taxes, would be roughly twice as large as that imposed on households in the highest income quintile. The burden on households appears less regressive if measured as a percentage of income after transfers and taxes, largely because of the progressivity of the existing federal transfer and tax system. This paper describes CBO's current method for measuring distributional effects and its rationale for choosing that method, while also comparing it to CBO's prior method and methods used by other researchers. Compared with CBO's prior method, the agency's updated method better reflects the tax burden on annual income and accounts for differences between consumption and income that are due to life-cycle patterns of households' spending, and it better facilitates a comparison between the burden of a carbon tax and the burden of other existing federal taxes. We also describe the limitations of CBO's updated method relative to CBO's prior method and the methods used by some other researchers. Compared with CBO's updated method, the method the agency used in 2012 better captured the burden that the tax would impose on households consuming out of accumulated wealth and better aligned the revenues raised in a given year with the burden that households incur in that year. In addition, CBO's updated method and prior method share limitations that are common to all methods that measure the tax burden using data on consumption and income from a single year. Specifically, they do not account for the effect of the tax on households at different points in their life cycle, some of the interactions between the carbon tax and the existing tax system, the additional tax burden on saving if the tax rate increases over time, the macroeconomic effects of the tax, and differential behavioral responses to the tax across income groups. Keywords: Carbon taxes, cap-and-trade, distributional effects JEL Classification: H00, H20, H23

Contents Introduction..................................................................................................................................... 1 Effects of a Carbon Tax on Households ......................................................................................... 2 Reduction in Average Real Household Income.......................................................................... 3 Change in Relative Prices of Household Purchases ................................................................... 4 Change in Relative Returns That Households Receive From Investing and Working ............... 4 Reduction in Income and Payroll Tax Liabilities ....................................................................... 4 Change in Households' Current Real Income Due to Use of Revenues..................................... 5 Existing Estimates of Distributional Effects................................................................................... 5 CBO's Updated Method ................................................................................................................. 7 Allocating the Tax Burden on the Basis of Annual Income ....................................................... 7 Accounting for Changes in Relative Consumer Prices............................................................... 9 Accounting for Changes in Relative Returns on Capital and Labor........................................... 9 Holding the Average Purchasing Power of Means-Tested Transfers Constant.......................... 9 Limitations of CBO's Updated Method........................................................................................ 10 Variation of Effects Within Quintiles ....................................................................................... 10 Transitional Effects on Wealth of Imposing a New Tax .......................................................... 10 Alignment Between Revenues Raised and Burden If Tax Rate Increases Over Time ............. 11 Effects at Different Points in Households' Life Cycle ............................................................. 11 Macroeconomic Effects on the Overall Size of the Economy .................................................. 12 Fixed Consumption Bundles and Production Technologies ..................................................... 12 Results Using Recent Data and CBO's Distributional Framework .............................................. 12 Measures of Income Used to Rank Households and Scale the Tax Burden ............................. 13 Allocation of the Tax Burden ................................................................................................... 14 Relative Factor Returns Effect.................................................................................................. 16 Burden on Social Security Benefits .......................................................................................... 16 Income and Payroll Tax Offsets ............................................................................................... 17 Total Burden of the Tax ............................................................................................................ 18 Appendix A: Estimating Changes in Relative Prices ................................................................... 19 The Input-Output Model ........................................................................................................... 19

Converting Producer Price Changes to Consumer Price Changes............................................ 19 Appendix B: Statistical Matching of Data Files ........................................................................... 21 Creating the CE Extract ............................................................................................................ 21 Statistically Matching the SOI-PUF With the CPS ASEC File ................................................ 22 Aging the CE Extract and the SOI-PUF/CPS Files .................................................................. 22 Statistically Matching the CE Extract With the SOI-PUF/CPS File ........................................ 22 Appendix C: Distributing the Burden of the Tax to Households.................................................. 24 Fixed Consumption Bundles and Production Technologies ..................................................... 24 Average Real Income Effect ..................................................................................................... 24 Relative Consumer Price Effect................................................................................................ 26 Relative Factor Returns Effect.................................................................................................. 27 Income and Payroll Tax Offsets ............................................................................................... 27 Figures........................................................................................................................................... 28 Table ............................................................................................................................................. 33 References..................................................................................................................................... 34

Introduction Emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases (GHGs) accumulate in the atmosphere and contribute to climate change-along-term and potentially very costly global problem. Policymakers could provide incentives for individuals and businesses to reduce their CO2 emissions by requiring them to pay a price for emitting CO2. Such a price could be created by levying a tax on CO2 emissions or by enacting a cap-and-trade program that would establish rights to a limited number of emissions and allow those emission rights to be traded, thereby establishing a price for the emissions.1 Those emission prices would increase the relative price of energy-intensive goods and services, providing businesses and households throughout the economy with incentives to produce and consume goods in a manner that led to fewer emissions. Alternatively, policymakers could reduce emissions through regulatory programs, such as clean energy standards. Regulations also affect prices in various ways, but they are generally less cost- effective than a carbon tax would be and achieve a given reduction in emissions at a higher overall cost. Policymakers could collect a carbon tax "upstream" at the point where carbon enters the economy or, for the electricity sector, when emissions occur. For example, the tax could be collected from electricity generators on the basis of their CO2 emissions and from producers of natural gas used in home heating and importers or refiners of oil used in transportation on the basis of the emissions that would result when those fuels were burned. The economic incidence of a tax-that is, the estimation of who ultimately pays the tax- typically differs from who legally remits the payment.2 Although a carbon tax is collected from fossil fuel producers and importers and from electricity generators, people ultimately bear the costs in the form of higher nominal prices and lower nominal returns on labor and capital. Specifically, the tax would introduce a wedge between prices that consumers pay for goods and services and the returns that workers and investors receive for producing them. Because that wedge would be larger for carbon-intensive goods and services, the carbon tax would increase the cost of producing and consuming carbon-intensive goods, such as gasoline and electricity, relative to other goods and services, such as clothing and food. Higher relative prices would provide incentives for households to reduce their consumption of carbon-intensive goods and services, such as by buying a more fuel-efficient car. Likewise, decreases in profits and wages in carbon-intensive industries would cause workers and investors In the mid- to late-2000s, the House of Representatives passed, and the Senate considered but ultimately did not pass, legislation that would have imposed a price on CO 2 emissions through a cap-and-trade program. Most recent discussions have focused on imposing a price on CO 2 emissions through a carbon tax rather than a cap-and-trade program. This working paper focuses on a carbon tax. Similarly, the net burden of limiting emissions through a cap-and-trade program is typically not borne by those who own the right to emit CO 2 . 1

