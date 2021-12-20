Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Distributional Impacts of COVID-19 in the Middle East and North Africa Region

12/20/2021 | 12:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COVID-19 is the fourth crisis to have hit the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in the decade following the Arab uprisings, the 2014-16 oil price declines, and the 2019 resurgence of protests. It differs from the other crises because of its broad impacts and its distributional consequences.

But even before COVID-19 arrived in March 2020, MENA had been facing a number of serious economic challenges - high rates of unemployment, high levels of informality, low annual economic growth, low female labor force participation, an unconducive business environment, a lack of quality jobs, food insecurity, and fragility and conflict (with large numbers of refugees).

A new report, titled Distributional Impacts of COVID-19 in the Middle East and North Africa Region, asks: How does COVID-19 affect the welfare of individuals and households in MENA, and what are the key issues that policy makers should focus on to enable a quick and sustained economic convalescence? The analysis of newly gathered primary data in MENA (largely through telephone surveys), complemented by microsimulations that allow the assessment of impacts on poverty and inequality adds additional value.

The report's findings suggest a substantial rise in poverty, greater inequality, the emergence of a group of "new poor" (those who were not poor in the first quarter of 2020 but have become poor since), and changes in the labor market (notably how hard people work and how many people work). Top policy options center on stepping up vaccination programs, resuscitating economic activity, rethinking the approach to the informal sector, boosting resilience to future shocks, and improving data quality and transparency.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 17:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:47pIIROC Trading Halt - OML
AQ
12:46pThe Golden Age of Gas in the MSGBC Basin With the landmark GTA LNG and Sangomar oil field developments coming online in 2023, a panel discussion focused on regional collaboration and development within the MSGBC Basin and howe the impact of gas discoveries in the region have ushered a new golden age of gas
AQ
12:46pHealth Net's “RVax 180” Initiative Brings 180 Mobile Vaccination Clinics to Communities and Schools Disproportionately Impacted by COVID-19
BU
12:46pCharles Schwab Field Omaha to Host College World Series
DJ
12:45pWho chief scientist soumya swaminathan says existing immunity in parts of south africa could account for milder omicron cases
RE
12:45pDisclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (16 december to 17 December 2021)
AQ
12:45pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TACO, FLOW, FIBK, SUNS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
12:45pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TACO, FLOW, FIBK, SUNS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
12:43pWOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP : Metromile, Inc. Data Breach Investigation Alert
GL
12:42pFinsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, oil falter on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks
2Tesla's Musk says he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year
3China would not fear confrontation with U.S. - foreign minister
4Novo Nordisk shares tank after key drug hope hit by U.S. supply issues
5Analyst recommendations: Anthem, AT&T, Block, Fedex, Visa...

HOT NEWS