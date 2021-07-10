District council declares Germany's first-ever 'cyber-catastrophe'

BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - A district council in eastern
Germany has declared a disaster after its computer systems were
paralysed by a hacker attack in what the federal cybersecurity
watchdog confirmed was the country's first-ever
"cyber-catastrophe".
Hackers knocked out the IT operations of the municipality of
Anhalt-Bitterfeld, in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, on Tuesday, a
spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on Saturday.
"We are almost completely paralysed," the spokesperson said,
adding its offices would probably remain offline next week and
giving no indication of when services would resume.
The municipality declined comment on the identity of the
attacker or whether they had made a ransom demand, citing a
police investigation. Security sources say German local
governments often run outdated and poorly maintained software
systems that could be wide open to cyberattack.
The rural district of Anhalt-Bitterfeld, with a population
of 157,000, is for the time being unable to pay out welfare
benefits. Its consequent catastrophe declaration is a formal
step that allows it to call for federal help.
The cyberattack is the latest in a series of incidents
targeting public infrastructure, including the recent takedown
of the U.S. Colonial Pipeline, while extortionists have also
targeted widely-used IT applications with ransomware attacks.
Germany's BSI cybersecurity agency said it had sent a crisis
team to Anhalt-Bitterfeld. A spokesperson said that, although
other local authorities had been the victim of cyberattacks,
none had declared a catastrophe as a result.
