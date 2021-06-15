Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Districts in Action - District 22

06/15/2021 | 03:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mt. San Rafael Hospital located in Trinidad, CO recently opened a new medical wing. The brand new facility serves the entire southeast corner of Colorado. 'Whenever District 22 is in need of anything, Local Union 8935 President Cecilia Alvarado is always the first to step up,' said International District 22 Vice President Mike Dalpiaz. 'These hospital workers are the true heroes during this pandemic by going above and beyond to serve everyone in our community.' [l-r] Abe Serna, Georgia Miller, Leona Meyers, Local Union 8935 President Cecilia Alvarado.

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 19:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:53pBig Tech critic Lina Khan to be named U.S. FTC chair - sources
RE
03:46pCitigroup cfo says investment banking revenue in q2 likely to be down in low to mid single digit range
RE
03:46pEighty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers to hold in Accra
PU
03:46pCENTRAL BANK OF BAHAMAS  : Bahamas Registered Stock Secondary Market Pricing June 2021
PU
03:45pSouthwest Airlines temporarily halted flights over computer issue
RE
03:44pDistricts in Action - District 22
PU
03:44pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA  : Black Lung Benefits
PU
03:41pCitigroup inc cfo mark mason says expects reserve releases in q2,but less than that in q1
RE
03:32pU.S. IPOs hit annual record in less than six months
RE
03:23pU.S. opens $3 billion aviation manufacturing wage subsidy program
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, Pfizer, Rolls-Royce, Nike, Oatly...
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Wall Street slips as Fed mulls policy, economic data disappoints
5UK and Australia agree 'comprehensive and ambitious' free trade deal

HOT NEWS