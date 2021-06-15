Districts in Action - District 22

Mt. San Rafael Hospital located in Trinidad, CO recently opened a new medical wing. The brand new facility serves the entire southeast corner of Colorado. 'Whenever District 22 is in need of anything, Local Union 8935 President Cecilia Alvarado is always the first to step up,' said International District 22 Vice President Mike Dalpiaz. 'These hospital workers are the true heroes during this pandemic by going above and beyond to serve everyone in our community.' [l-r] Abe Serna, Georgia Miller, Leona Meyers, Local Union 8935 President Cecilia Alvarado.