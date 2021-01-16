Distrust, division and doubt cloud Palestinian election call

(Updates with EU statement)
* Election announcement seen as gesture to Biden
* Vote not expected to ease bitter Fatah-Hamas rivalry
* Unclear whether President Abbas will run
* Previous election pledges went unfulfilled
GAZA/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Beset by
political infighting, split between three territories and
distrustful of their institutions, many Palestinians are
sceptical that their first national elections in 15 years will
bring change - or even happen at all.
President Mahmoud Abbas said on Friday that parliamentary
and presidential elections would be held later this year in a
bid to heal long-standing divisions. His main rival, the
militant Islamist group Hamas, welcomed the move.
The announcement is widely seen as a gesture aimed at
pleasing U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, with whom the
Palestinians want to reset relations after they reached a low
under Donald Trump.
But a December poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and
Survey Research found 52% of Palestinians think elections held
under present conditions would not be fair and free.
If Hamas won, 76% thought Fatah - the party led by Abbas -
would not accept the result and 58% believed Hamas would reject
a Fatah victory.
"We have taken an important step but we still have a long
way to go," said veteran West Bank political analyst Hani
al-Masri. "Great obstacles remain and without overcoming these
obstacles the whole operation will be doomed to fail."
Palestinian observers said those hurdles include
disagreements within Hamas and Fatah - long the dominant faction
in the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization.
It is unclear what mechanism would be put in place to ensure
a free election, whether international observers would take part
and whether Abbas, aged 85 and in poor health, would run.
The United States, Israel and European Union would likely
refuse dealings with any Palestinian government that included
Hamas, which is designated by the West as a terrorist group.
The European Union welcomed the election announcement.
"The EU stands ready to engage with relevant actors to
support the electoral process. The EU also calls on Israeli
authorities to facilitate the holding of elections across all
the Palestinian territory," the EU's spokesperson for Foreign
Affairs and Security Policy said in a statement.
POWER STRUGGLE
Israeli officials did not immediately comment and it was
unclear whether Israel would permit election activity to take
place in East Jerusalem, as it did previously. Palestinians want
to hold the elections there, as well as the West Bank and Gaza.
"We have other alternatives, and what is important is that
people from Jerusalem can take part in the election," Hanna
Nasir, chairman of the Palestinian Central Election Committee,
said on Saturday.
The last parliamentary ballot, in 2006, ended in a surprise
win by Hamas in their first-ever national elections, creating a
rift with Fatah that degenerated into civil war when Hamas
seized control of Gaza the following year.
Gaza is now a Hamas stronghold, while Abbas's power base is
in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
The two groups have failed to achieve lasting
reconciliation, and previous pledges to hold elections went
unfulfilled. Rights groups have accused both of suppressing
political opposition.
Abbas said the parliamentary election will be held on May 22
and the presidential vote on July 31. He won in 2005 but his
term was only meant to last four years.
Many ordinary Palestinians are sceptical.
"They will find a thousand reasons to call it off; Israel,
the resistance, power-sharing, anything. I don't have any
hopes," said one Gaza man, who asked not to be named because he
was breaking a coronavirus lockdown.
Zuheir al-Khatib, a 57-year-old doctor from Bethlehem, was
more optimistic.
"This is a 100% good decision, merited for over 15 years, if
not more, we are supposed to be initiating a state and thus
should have democracy," he said.
