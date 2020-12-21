Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dive Technologies Closes on New Equity Financing Round to Deliver on 2021 Commercial and Defense Opportunities

12/21/2020 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company prepares to transition to growth phase

Dive Technologies, Inc., a Boston-based subsea robotics designer and manufacturer, today announced a new round of equity funding of $4mm, bringing total funds raised to date to $9.5mm. Dive’s financing was led by Tanis Venture Management which was joined by other investors including Virginia Tech Carilion Innovation Fund, Mill Town Capital, Virginia Tech Carilion Seed Fund, Cavalier Angels, and Charlottesville Angel Network. Dive’s venture debt financing is through MassDevelopment’s Emerging Technology Fund.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005171/en/

Dive Technologies Commercial Large Displacement UUV - Sea Test (Photo: Dive Technologies)

Dive Technologies Commercial Large Displacement UUV - Sea Test (Photo: Dive Technologies)

“We’re pleased to continue to grow our partnership with Tanis Ventures through this financing round. Our team is fortunate to have a strong syndicate of experienced funds and angel investors that have supported us through our technology development and have helped us to position the company to build upon our successes going forward,” says Sam Russo, COO at Dive Technologies.

“Tanis is thrilled to continue working with Dive as it transitions from successful prototyping to commercial implementation of the DIVE-LD platform,” says Jack Seaver, Managing Director at Tanis Venture Management. “We look forward to Dive demonstrating the innovative capabilities of its product across the defense and commercial sectors.”

“Our team is very excited to bring in additional funding that affords us the runway to continue to grow our business in 2021 and beyond,” says Jerry Sgobbo, CEO at Dive Technologies. “Our engineers worked tirelessly over the last two years to bring a highly capable autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) to the market and as we look to 2021, we will deepen our customer partnerships by delivering on our Robot-as-a-Service business model. We are very pleased to have early adopters of our technology already onboard and we look forward to scaling our technology and business to meet their needs and the quickly emerging needs of others.”

The new round of funding will be used to realize sales opportunities in 2021 and accelerate efforts to expand geographically and through new partnerships. Dive is poised for increased demand for Robot-as-a-Service work with commercial customers in offshore wind, oil and gas, and deep-sea exploration as well as with government customers.

Dive’s first commercial autonomous underwater vehicle offering to the market, the DIVE-LD, is a 4’ diameter, 19’ long vehicle designed for up to ten days of mission endurance and ocean depths of 6,000 meters. The company also boasts a novel commercial AUV Kit that allows customers to customize an AUV to their liking and mission needs easily by leveraging Dive’s cutting-edge manufacturing processes.

About Dive Technologies: Founded in 2018, Dive Technologies designs, develops, and deploys premier autonomous underwater vehicles for large-scale commercial and defense data collection. Utilizing deep domain expertise, Dive Technologies is building a lowest-cost, fastest to the sea, and best-in-class large displacement AUV platform that combines purpose-driven technology with an intuitive, elegant exterior design and internal architecture to help customers rapidly and efficiently collect underwater data. For more information please visit www.divetechnologies.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
10:12aINSIGHTRX : Adds Renowned Pharmacology Experts Drs. Richard Peck and Michael Rybak to its Scientific Advisory Board
PR
10:11aF5 : The Unfiltered State of Application Survey Respondents
PU
10:11aGUTA MOURA GUEDES : Cork is a "living" material, each piece is unrepeatable, and this makes it unique and eternally surprising
PU
10:11aMUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. : Announces Acquisition of Hart & Cooley Flexible Duct Business
BU
10:10aSOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Clarification Announcement Notice of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
10:10aPolyglass Releases Time-Trial Videos Demonstrating Time and Labor Savings with Polyglass Products
GL
10:09aPERCEPTRON INC/MI : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:09aCUSTOMER-FIRST MINDSET : PPL Electric Utilities wins ninth straight J.D. Power satisfaction award
PU
10:09aPassenger services to and from the United Kingdom will be suspended from December 21
PU
10:09aÅF PÖYRY : Paul Traynor New Head of Light Bureau
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
2Shell to write down assets again, taking cuts to more than $22 billion
3ACCOR : Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears
4ALLIANZ SE : Naturgy mulls joint bid for WPD with Allianz -Expansion
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL CORP : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ