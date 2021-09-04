Divers to try to locate source of reported oil spill in Gulf - Coast Guard

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A private dive team will try
to locate the source of a suspected oil spill spotted in the Bay
Marchard area of the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, after Hurricane
Ida wreaked havoc in the region this week, the U.S. Coast Guard
said on Saturday.
U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
satellite images, first reported by the Associated Press on
Wednesday, showed a miles-long brownish-black slick spreading in
coastal waters about two miles off Port Fourchon, Louisiana, an
oil and gas hub.
Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the
U.S. Gulf Coast, made landfall last Sunday in Louisiana https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-city-mayor-declares-state-emergency-after-record-breaking-rain-2021-09-02,
destroying entire communities.
A Coast Guard spokesman said Talos Energy had hired Clean
Gulf Associates to respond to the suspected spill and contracted
the private dive team to locate the source of the slick.
Members of the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit's prevention
department and the Gulf Strike Team were currently monitoring
reports and NOAA satellite imagery to determine the scope of the
discharge, the spokesman said.
Once the source had been identified, the Coast Guard and
partnering agencies would work on a recovery and source control
plan, he added.
He said Clean Gulf Associates has put skimmers and a
containment boom in the area to mitigate any further
environmental impact.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Valerie Volcovici
EDiting by Alistair Bell)