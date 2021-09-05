Divers to try to locate source of reported oil spill in Gulf after Hurricane Ida

(Adds images reviewed by AP, EPA inspection of a spill from
Thursday, Talos Energy reaction, background)
WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A private dive team will try
to locate the source of a suspected oil spill spotted in the Bay
Marchand area of the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, after Hurricane
Ida wreaked havoc in the region this week, the U.S. Coast Guard
said on Saturday.
U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
satellite images, first reported by the Associated Press on
Wednesday, showed a miles-long brownish-black slick spreading in
coastal waters about two miles off Port Fourchon, Louisiana, an
oil and gas hub.
The images appeared to show the slick drifting more than a
dozen miles (19 kilometers) eastward along the Gulf coast, the
AP said.
Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the
U.S. Gulf Coast, hit Louisiana about a week ago before moving
northeast and causing intense flooding that killed dozens https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-city-mayor-declares-state-emergency-after-record-breaking-rain-2021-09-02
in New York and other northeastern states.
A Coast Guard spokesman said Talos Energy had hired
Clean Gulf Associates to respond to the suspected spill and
contracted the private dive team to locate the source of the
slick.
The AP quoted the energy company as saying it believes it is
not responsible for the oil in the water.
Members of the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit's prevention
department and the Gulf Strike Team were monitoring reports and
NOAA satellite imagery to determine the scope of the discharge,
the spokesman said.
Once the source had been identified, the Coast Guard and
partnering agencies would work on a recovery and source control
plan, he added.
He said Clean Gulf Associates has put skimmers and a
containment boom in the area to mitigate any further
environmental impact.
The Bay Marchand spill was one of several reported
environmental hazards that authorities were responding to in
Louisiana and the Gulf following hurricane Ida.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday it
had dispatched a surveillance aircraft https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-epa-responds-report-oil-spill-after-ida-by-activating-special-aircraft-2021-09-03
to an area in Louisiana hard hit by Ida that includes a
refinery where an apparent oil spill was reported.
The aircraft dispatched from Texas was going to gather data
on a Phillips 66 refinery and other priority sites.
Phillips 66 had said flooding had occurred at its Alliance
Refinery and a sheen of unknown origin in some flooded areas of
the refinery had been discovered.
U.S. Gulf Coast energy companies on Saturday got a boost
from the reopening https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-offshore-oil-recovery-begins-with-ports-refineries-restarting-2021-09-04
of ports and restart of oil refineries shut by Ida, but damage
to key facilities still crimped oil production.
