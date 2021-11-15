Diverse Group of Cybersecurity Experts Form Coalition to Conduct Largest Known Global Cybersecurity Benchmarking Analysis

Evidence-based research program is designed to help top executives and CISOs in the private and public sectors combat escalating cyberattacks

ThoughtLab, a global research firm, today announced its third annual cybersecurity benchmarking program, Cybersecurity Solutions for a Riskier Digital World, which will analyze the cybersecurity strategies of 1,200 companies across industries and world markets. The program brings together an elite group of cybersecurity leaders and experts from the corporate, government, and academic communities to guide this comprehensive research initiative. The group includes global consulting sponsor Booz Allen Hamilton, lead sponsors Elastic, KnowBe4, Skybox Security, Securonix, Claroty, Axis Communications , Votiro, and Zenkey, supporting sponsors ServiceNow, CyberCube, and Resolute Strategic Services, and research contributor ISF. The advisory board consists of Chief Information Security Officers from a cross-section of industries.

The study will survey private- and public-sector organizations across a range of sectors, countries, and revenue sizes to provide corporate boards, top management teams, and cybersecurity leaders with strategic benchmarking insights for operating in today’s riskier digital marketplace. More specifically, the study will explore how organizations are defending against rapidly rising cyberattacks, including their investment plans, best practices, and performance metrics.

“The pandemic, along with the rise of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, has accelerated the transition into a digital-first world, creating widescale cybersecurity vulnerabilities across businesses, communities, consumers, and critical infrastructure,” said Lou Celi, CEO of ThoughtLab and the program’s independent research director. “Faced with a shortage of cybersecurity skills—and skyrocketing breaches due to human error and technology gaps—public- and private-sector leaders need evidence-based data to improve their cybersecurity programs.”

The study will explore critical questions, including:

How are the private and public sectors increasing their investments in people, process, and technology to build the highest level of identification, detection, protection, and resilience in a digital-first world?

What steps are organizations taking to ensure they have the right cybersecurity talent, skills, culture, and organization, including latest approaches to cybersecurity training and behavioral assessment?

How are organizations mitigating hidden risks embedded in interconnected supply chains, systems, devices, and products and services?

Which advanced analytical methods are organizations using to measure and forecast their risks, vulnerabilities, and cybersecurity effectiveness, and which metrics are they reporting to senior management?

How do cybersecurity strategies, organization, investments, and performance metrics vary by industry, region, and size of organization?

How should business and government work together to develop digital solutions, analytical tools, best practices, and guidance for addressing the fast rise in cyber threats?

The research program will continue over the next six months, with the final report, findings, and related decision-support tools expected to be released in April 2022. The program’s body of benchmarking analysis and best practice insights will be made available free to business and government sectors.

“In order to counter the growing threat landscape, enterprise cybersecurity programs must be agile and rooted in measurable data to inform decision-making,” said Paul Sussman, vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton. “Benchmarking data—which this report will deliver—enables us to replace assumptions with facts to achieve critical cyber resiliency.”

Said Lou Celi: “By working with a broad group of cybersecurity experts, top consultants, academicians, and technologists, we plan to arm the private and public sectors with critical benchmarking insights they need to go to battle in the escalating cyberwar.”

For more information, go to https://thoughtlabgroup.com/cyber-solutions-riskier-world/

About ThoughtLab Group

ThoughtLab Group is an innovative thought leadership firm that creates fresh ideas through rigorous research and economic analysis. We specialize in assessing the economic, financial, and social impact of latest technology on cities, companies, industries, and world markets. Our services include fielding business, consumer, investor, and government surveys; organizing executive interviews, meetings, and advisory groups; conducting economic modeling, AI sentiment monitoring, benchmarking, and performance analysis; and developing white papers, eBooks, infographics, and customer-facing analytical tools.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005911/en/