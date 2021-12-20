Log in
Diversification of Coal India Ltd into Other Sectors

12/20/2021 | 06:50am EST
Ministry of Coal
Diversification of Coal India Ltd into Other Sectors
Posted On: 20 DEC 2021 5:07PM by PIB Delhi

In 2016, with a view to enhance food security of the nation, CIL Board accorded its approval for formation of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL), a JV company with NTPC, IOCL, FCIL and HFCL for revival of three defunct fertilizer plants of FCIL and HFCL. Further in December, 2020, with a view to enhance energy security and raw material security of the nation, the CIL Board accorded its approval for diversification into the following business areas:

  1. Solar Power Value Chain (Ingot-Wafer-Cell-Module)
  2. New & Renewable Energy (Non-Conventional)
  3. Aluminium Value Chain (Mining-Refining-Smelting)

CIL has approved an aggregate investment of Rs. 2,295.96 Cr. as a part of its equity capital towards setting up of total three natural-gas based fertilizer plants at Gorakhpur (UP), Barauni (Bihar) and Sindri (Jharkhand). The diversification proposals into above mentioned 03 areas, are currently under feasibility study stage, as such no separate capital funds have been earmarked.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Coal of the Republic of India published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 11:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
