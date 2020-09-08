Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Diversified Maintenance : Announces Appointment of New VP of Human Resources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 03:25pm EDT

Veteran HR Executive Joins the Company’s Leadership Team

Diversified Maintenance, a leading provider of facility maintenance services, announced the appointment of J. Tyler Bruce as the Company’s Vice President of Human Resources. Mr. Bruce comes to Diversified with a multitude of leadership skills and executive experience with focus on all core HR functions including talent acquisition and development, employee engagement and relations, organizational planning and development, compensation and benefits, HR technology, among others.

"I am truly delighted to be a part of the Diversified team. I believe that HR initiatives are all about increasing employee engagement in a collaborative work environment and a supportive organizational culture – all of which are already a significant part of Diversified’s dynamic goals,” said Mr. Bruce. “I look forward to taking this opportunity to help the company optimize its HR processes while growing our strong, diverse and empowered teams.”

Mr. Bruce will lead the charge for both Retail and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) divisions and will be working out of the Company’s Birmingham, AL office.

“At Diversified, we believe that the true value of our services comes through a motivated, diverse and skilled workforce. Our people are at the heart of what we deliver every day,” said Neal Pomroy, CEO Diversified Maintenance. “I am delighted to welcome Tyler to the team. His vast experience in creating and nurturing high-performance teams and focus on consistent process aligns with our company values and vision. I look forward to his leadership to further support our people to grow, perform, and achieve their full potential.”

Diversified Maintenance is capitalizing on its reputation for quality and customer satisfaction during this difficult time. We believe this is an excellent time for new leadership to help drive the company’s HR programs with a new perspective. In the months and years ahead, the Company is committed to an industry leading employee experience, an inclusive culture, and continued growth.

About Diversified Maintenance

Diversified Maintenance has been providing client-focused, quality maintenance solutions to facilities across the United States for over 45 years. For more information, visit www.diversifiedm.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pITEC Entertainment Conceives Multigenerational Concept Design for The Forestias, Thailand's Largest Private Sector Development Initiative
BU
03:41pLightbend Announces Availability of Akka Platform on Red Hat Marketplace
GL
03:40pAdvisory - Dissemination of Targeted Financial Sanctions Designation Updates
PU
03:40pFAR POINT ACQUISITION : 28 Aug 2020 - Global Blue Completes Business Combination with Far Point Acquisition Corporation
PU
03:40pFarm-to-Retail Price Spread Widens
PU
03:40pSHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
03:39pINSPIRED BUILDERS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:38pAPPLE : seeks damages from 'Fortnite' creator in App Store dispute
RE
03:38pEmory and NexGen Announce Merger, Creation of Emory Industrial Services Inc.
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
2IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Receives Volume Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from Tier 1 Ca..
3HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : Investors cheer as GM, Nikola join forces to build electric trucks
4INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile assets -filing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group