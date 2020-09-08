Diversified Maintenance : Announces Appointment of New VP of Human Resources

Veteran HR Executive Joins the Company’s Leadership Team

Diversified Maintenance, a leading provider of facility maintenance services, announced the appointment of J. Tyler Bruce as the Company’s Vice President of Human Resources. Mr. Bruce comes to Diversified with a multitude of leadership skills and executive experience with focus on all core HR functions including talent acquisition and development, employee engagement and relations, organizational planning and development, compensation and benefits, HR technology, among others.

"I am truly delighted to be a part of the Diversified team. I believe that HR initiatives are all about increasing employee engagement in a collaborative work environment and a supportive organizational culture – all of which are already a significant part of Diversified’s dynamic goals,” said Mr. Bruce. “I look forward to taking this opportunity to help the company optimize its HR processes while growing our strong, diverse and empowered teams.”

Mr. Bruce will lead the charge for both Retail and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) divisions and will be working out of the Company’s Birmingham, AL office.

“At Diversified, we believe that the true value of our services comes through a motivated, diverse and skilled workforce. Our people are at the heart of what we deliver every day,” said Neal Pomroy, CEO Diversified Maintenance. “I am delighted to welcome Tyler to the team. His vast experience in creating and nurturing high-performance teams and focus on consistent process aligns with our company values and vision. I look forward to his leadership to further support our people to grow, perform, and achieve their full potential.”

Diversified Maintenance is capitalizing on its reputation for quality and customer satisfaction during this difficult time. We believe this is an excellent time for new leadership to help drive the company’s HR programs with a new perspective. In the months and years ahead, the Company is committed to an industry leading employee experience, an inclusive culture, and continued growth.

About Diversified Maintenance

Diversified Maintenance has been providing client-focused, quality maintenance solutions to facilities across the United States for over 45 years. For more information, visit www.diversifiedm.com.

