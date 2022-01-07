Log in
Diversified Maintenance Launches Comprehensive Diversity & Inclusion Training Program

01/07/2022 | 02:02pm EST
Diversified Maintenance, a leading provider of janitorial and facilities maintenance services, announced the launch of its Corporate Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Training Program, tailored around the Company's culture and values. The program is designed to create a welcoming workplace that promotes diversity awareness, respects differences, strengthens employee relations, and empowers employees to address and overcome the common barriers to diversity and inclusion.

Employees will receive training through online and instructor-led courses that include interactive components such as movies, quizzes, and group exercises to appeal to diverse learning styles and preferences. The initial training is divided into four key topics:

- Unconscious Bias
- Hiring Diverse Talent – Bias in Hiring
- Managing Diverse Talent
- Conflict Resolution for a Diverse Workplace

Ciara Lilly, VP of Diversity and Inclusion at Diversified Maintenance, is excited that the new training program will further support the vision and mission of the Company’s diversity and inclusion program.

She stated, “As we continue to evolve our diversity and inclusion strategy, we know that diversity training must remain a key initiative. This is the first step of many to ensure that our employees have the training and educational resources essential to fostering a respectful, inclusive workplace.”

The Company has emphasized that this year will include a wide range of well-designed diversity and inclusion initiatives, including the new training program that focuses on elevating employee morale, boosting customer satisfaction, and driving business success.

About Diversified Maintenance

Diversified Maintenance has been providing client-focused, quality maintenance solutions to facilities across the United States for over 45 years. For more information, visit www.diversifiedm.com


© Business Wire 2022
