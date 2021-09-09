Diversified Search Group Selected to Lead Search for Founding Director of Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group (DSG), has been selected to lead the search for the founding director of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino (NMAL).

The Director of the National Museum of the American Latino will be responsible for the establishment and construction of the latest museum to be added to the Smithsonian Institution and the evolving landscape of the National Mall.

“We look forward to working with our newly appointed board members and Diversified Search Group to select a founding director for this important new addition to the Smithsonian,” said Kevin Gover, Under Secretary for Museums and Culture and Chair of the search committee. “DSG’s guidance will be invaluable in selecting a leader who can bring life to this new museum that will showcase the Latino history, art, culture, and scientific accomplishment that has contributed so much to the story of our nation.”

Leading the search are Victor Arias, Managing Partner of DSG’s Dallas office, and Jason León, Managing Partner of DSG’s D.C. office.

“We are honored to have been selected to lead the search for a founding director of the National Museum of the American Latino,” said Arias. “Our pioneering firm is dedicated to delivering diverse and inclusive leadership, and we look forward to partnering with the Smithsonian to find a superb leader for this museum.”

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Purpose. Progress. Performance

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded executive search firm in the world. With one of the industry’s most diverse leadership teams, Diversified Search Group has an exceptional track record of delivering diverse, inclusive, and transformational leadership across industries and sectors. DSG operates as a combination of specialty firms: Diversified Search, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, and Storbeck Search. Each has deep industry expertise that allows us to collaborate across sectors. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, DSG has over a dozen offices across the country and operates globally as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. DSG is recognized by Forbes as one of the nation’s top ten executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT THE SMITHSONIAN INSTITUTION

Since its founding in 1846, the Smithsonian Institution has been committed to inspiring generations through knowledge and discovery. It is the world’s largest museum, education and research complex, consisting of 19 museums, the National Zoological Park, education centers, research facilities, cultural centers, and libraries. Two new museums—the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum—are in development. There are more than 6,300 Smithsonian employees and 6,900 volunteers. The total number of objects, works of art, and specimens at the Smithsonian is estimated at nearly 155 million, of which nearly 146 million are scientific specimens at the National Museum of Natural History. Follow the Smithsonian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

