Djibouti Integrated Slum Upgrading Project - P162901

The development objective of the Integrated Slum Upgrading Project for Djibouti is to: (i) improve the living conditions for slum dwellers in selected urban areas, and (ii) strengthen the capacity of public institutions in charge of implementing the zero-slum program (ZSP). The project comprises of three components. The first component, elaboration of the ZSP strategic framework and investment plan objective is to provide the government with requisite...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

