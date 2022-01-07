Djibouti Integrated Slum Upgrading Project - P162901

The development objective of the Integrated Slum Upgrading Project for Djibouti is to: (i) improve the living conditions for slum dwellers in selected urban areas, and (ii) strengthen the capacity of public institutions in charge of implementing the zero-slum program (ZSP). The project comprises of three components. The first component, elaboration of the ZSP strategic framework and investment plan objective is to provide the government with requisite...
