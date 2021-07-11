Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Djibouti launches stake sale in state telecoms monopoly

07/11/2021 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Djibouti government on Sunday launched a tendering process for a proposed partial privatisation of state-owned Djibouti Telecom.

The announcement was made after Djibouti's council of ministers convened on Sunday to approve a law defining the terms and conditions for the total or partial transfers of shares in state-owned entities, with the government saying it will offer a significant minority stake in the company to a "first-rate strategic partner".

Djibouti Telecom is the monopoly telecoms operator in the tiny desert nation of less than 1 million people, which lies on one of the world's busiest shipping routes, the Gulf of Aden, and hosts U.S., Chinese and French military bases.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:15aBlackRock CEO calls for stronger climate finance plan at G20 meet
RE
08:09aOman's Sultan visits Saudi Arabia on first overseas trip
RE
07:56aCanada says interim rail transport order will be in place until oct. 31
RE
07:56aCanada transport ministry orders additional rail transport restrictions in b.c. and nationally to reduce risk of wildfires -statement
RE
07:50aCHINA TO REMAIN AS MAJOR CONTRIBUTOR TO GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2022 : expert
PU
07:29aDon't rely on markets to see inflation threat, says Summers
RE
07:14aBANCA D'ITALIA  : Governor Visco - Interview with CNBC - 11 July 2021
PU
07:04aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS  : On the Occasion of the International Population Day 11/07/2021
PU
06:37aU.S. Treasury's Yellen to push development banks to step up climate financing effort
RE
06:31aDjibouti launches stake sale in state telecoms monopoly
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's RRReminder that economies remain fragile
2TSMC, Foxconn say they are in process of signing deal for BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Multinationals tax shift unlikely until 2022, says Yellen
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : FACTBOX-RICHARD BRANSON: daredevil billionaire entrepreneur set to fly to space
5VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. : VIRGIN GALACTIC : Richard Branson set for space flight aboard Virgin Galactic..

HOT NEWS