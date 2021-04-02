Djibouti's Economic Update — April 2021

Log in
04/02/2021
Djibouti's economy weathered the initial impact of the pandemic well, averting a contraction. Output expanded by 0.5% in 2020, driven by buoyant free zone re-exports and exports of transportation, logistics, and telecommunication services to and from Ethiopia in the latter half of the year. Yet, extreme poverty increased slightly to 14.7% in 2020. Djibouti's growth prospects, while favorable, depends critically on Ethiopia's political and economic conditions. High global food prices raise concern about Djibouti's food security.

Recent developments

Djibouti weathered the COVID-19 crisis relatively well. Despite a sharp fall, GDP growth remained positive at 0.5% in 2020, as a recovery of key domestic market-oriented sectors (construction, trade and energy), and strong economic activity in Ethiopia boosted re-export activities and transportation and logistics services in the latter half of the year. Inflation remained low at 1.8% in 2020, down from 3.3% in 2019.

The medium-term outlook is positive. , as a recovery of global trade would drive re-exports and demand for Djibouti's transshipment, logistics and telecommunication services. The resumption of infrastructure projects, such as the construction of a ship repair yard, is also expected to support non-trade growth and create jobs, while further increasing Djibouti's competitive advantage as a regional trade and logistic hub in the medium run. The current account will likely slip into a deficit in 2021-22, reflecting a surge in capital goods imports for infrastructure projects. A return to fiscal consolidation is not expected in the near future, as the authorities recently announced additional targeted measures to support businesses and households, including a halving of the minimum flat-rate tax and tax exemptions to the ICT, transport and tourism sectors. The fiscal deficit would start narrowing in 2023, provided that the COVID-related fiscal measures are phased out.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 13:01:04 UTC.


