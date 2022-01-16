Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Djokovic deported from Australia after losing appeal

01/16/2022 | 08:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Almost two weeks after first arriving in Australia, Novak Djokovic has been deported.

On Sunday (January 16), the country's Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel the tennis number one's visa on the grounds his decision not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 posed a risk to the country.

"The orders of the court are, one, the amended application be dismissed with costs, such costs to be agreed or failing agreement, assessed. Two, reasons to be published at a later date."

In response to the ruling, Mr. Djokovic said that while he was "extremely disappointed" with the decision to revoke his visa, he would respect it and cooperate with the authorities in relation to his departure from the country.

The vaccine sceptic had originally entered the country claiming a medical exemption on the grounds he had recently recovered from the virus.

The unanimous ruling by a three-judge bench quashes the Serbian champion's hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open, which begins Monday (January 17).

The final ruling has also been welcomed by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, stating the decision will help "keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe".

Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksander Vucic compared Australia's treatment of Djokovic to "torture".

Throughout the pandemic, Australia has endured some of the world's longest lockdowns, has achieved a 90% vaccination rate among adults, and has recently struggled to contain an outbreak of the Omicron variant.

The Serbian player boarded an Emirates flight bound from Melbourne to Dubai on Sunday evening just hours after the ruling, a Reuters witness said.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:11aProtest in Netherlands against coronavirus measures
RE
10:08aIsrael's Netanyahu discusses plea bargain in graft trial, source says
RE
09:58aTwo people drowned by abnormally high waves in Peru after Tonga volcano
RE
09:56aIsrael's Netanyahu discusses plea bargain in graft trial, source says
RE
09:54aCanada urges avoiding non-essential travel to Ukraine due to 'Russian aggression'
RE
09:48aCanada urges avoiding non-essential travel to Ukraine due to 'Russian aggression'
RE
09:47aUK government to cut funding for BBC - Mail on Sunday report
RE
09:40aGunmen kill more than 50 in Nigeria's northwest, residents say
RE
09:38aGunmen kill more than 50 in Nigeria's northwest, residents say
RE
09:01aMali's ousted president Keita dies at 76
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
2Greece's Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Beirut after plane damage
3'Upside down again': Omicron surge roils U.S. small businesses
4FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
5Microsoft says it observed destructive malware in systems belonging to ..

HOT NEWS