Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Djokovic says recent COVID infection exempts him

01/08/2022 | 11:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic mounted a legal challenge to being refused entry to Australia on Saturday (January 8).

Arguing he'd been given a medical exemption from vaccination because he'd been infected by COVID-19 last month.

Djokovic said in a court filing - ahead of a hearing on Monday over his visa cancellation - that he'd received the exemption from tournament organizer Tennis Australia, and a follow-up letter from the Department of Home Affairs saying he was allowed into the country.

The drama has has become a flashpoint for opponents of vaccine mandates around the world, as well as fuelling tensions between Serbia and Australia.

The Serbian player, hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open later this month, is on his third day in immigration detention in Melbourne, in a case that has caused a sporting, political and diplomatic furore.

A vocal opponent of vaccine mandates, Djokovic has been confined since Thursday (January 6) in a modest hotel.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:15pU.S. Republican Senator Thune announces 2022 re-election bid
RE
12:55pU.N. launches Sudanese talks push to end post-coup crisis
RE
12:54pU.N. launches Sudanese talks push to end post-coup crisis
RE
12:39pEx-security chief arrested as Kazakhstan presses crackdown on unrest
RE
12:26pEx-security chief arrested as Kazakhstan presses crackdown on unrest
RE
12:11pIndonesia releases 33 sea turtles rescued from poachers
RE
12:05pANTI-VAX PROTESTERS TELL FRANCE'S MACRON : 'We'll piss you off'
RE
11:57aAid workers say Ethiopia air strike in northwest Tigray killed 56 people
RE
11:18aUK records 313 new COVID-19 deaths, 146,390 cases
RE
11:13aDjokovic says recent COVID infection exempts him
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3Omicron surge pushes U.S. COVID hospitalizations toward record high
4Serbia may suspend lithium deal with Rio Tinto - PM Brnabic
5Ex-security chief arrested as Kazakhstan presses crackdown on unrest

HOT NEWS