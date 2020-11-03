Log in
Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market to grow by $ 143.3 bn in 2020, ADEO, BAUHAUS E-Business GmbH & Co. KG, and Wesfarmers Ltd. emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

11/03/2020 | 01:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the DIY home improvement retailing market and it is poised to grow by USD 143.3 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005371/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 3.83% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 143.3 bn.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    ADEO, BAUHAUS E-Business GmbH & Co. KG, Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Kesko Corp., Kingfisher plc, Lowe's Companies Inc., Toolstation Ltd., Travis Perkins Plc, Walmart Inc., and Wesfarmers Ltd., and Whitbread Plc., are some of the major market participants.
  • What is the key market driver?
    The advent of e-commerce is one of the major factors driving the market.
  • How big is the North America market?
    The North America region will contribute 49% of the market share.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADEO, BAUHAUS E-Business GmbH & Co. KG, Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Kesko Corp., Kingfisher plc, Lowe's Companies Inc., Toolstation Ltd., Travis Perkins Plc, Walmart Inc., and Wesfarmers Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The advent of e-commerce will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Lumber And Landscape Management
    • Tools And Hardware
    • Decor And Indoor Garden
    • Kitchen
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41196

Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market report covers the following areas:

  • DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Size
  • DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Trends
  • DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing as one of the prime reasons driving the Do-It-Yourself home improvement retailing market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Tools and hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to provides information on units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ADEO
  • BAUHAUS E-Business GmbH & Co. KG
  • Home Depot Product Authority LLC
  • Kesko Corp.
  • Kingfisher plc
  • Lowe's Companies Inc.
  • Toolstation Ltd.
  • Travis Perkins Plc
  • Walmart Inc.
  • Wesfarmers Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

