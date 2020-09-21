Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Do You Know Your $DigitalName? You Will Soon.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

New York, NY, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) In 2019, consumers checked their digital wallet apps over one trillion times, according to research (Liftoff, App Annie, April 2020). And the numbers are, you guessed it, increasing.

Because so much of the banking and finance industries is now centralized in digital wallets, the natural transition to blockchain technology will be a smooth one.

For many new users diving into the blockchain and cryptocurrency world, it can be difficult to navigate how to easily transfer and receive money from digital eWallets. Because of these complicated steps, which often prompt the fear of wrong inputs and losing transaction value, this greatly suppresses the power of what blockchain technology can do for the better. 

Digital Names simplifies the process of transactions by minimizing human error. It helps with the remembering, data entry, and overall everyday usage of digital wallets for cryptocurrency payments/receipts through one’s Digital Wallet. Digital Names is built on Total Network Service’s (TNS) global decentralized network. TNS Blockchain is an active W3C community project.

Digital Names is fundamentally reinventing the way we make digital financial transactions. Developed by the “Godfather of FinTech,” Thomas Carter, and internet database network guru, Frank Corsi, Digital Names has created a digital payment method that enables users to make their own “digital name” comparable to having a personal “dot com” address. This allows users to simply make transactions across 235 blockchains using a single ID, their digital name, saving significant time and tedious mental energy. As many are familiar with using payment platforms like Zelle, PayPal, Venmo, and more, Digital Names offers users the ability to utilize a single ID to send and receive money for transactions, retail, cryptocurrency, and much more.

The technology is woven into the deep security backing behind large blockchain networks. As Corsi developed high-level domain protocols during his previous career, he’s spearheaded Digital Names’ platform to offer world-class digital finance security and protection. 

As a blockchain-based Internet looms closely in the future, Digital Names is perfectly poised to thrive in the “new normal.” George Gilder, the mind who predicted the “dot com” boom, states, “Blockchain is the future…it will usher in a world beyond Google.”

Your digital wallet name will soon be needed like you’ve never imagined. The blockchain-based payment world is upon us, and Digital Names is ready to serve.

Thomas Carter is also the founder and CEO of DealBox, Inc. Read more here about Thomas.

Connect with Thomas on LinkedIn and Instagram

Contact:
Thomas Carter
DealBox
thomas@dlbx.io


 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:50pSUEZ : In exclusive negociations for the sale of its recycling & recovery operations in sweden
PU
02:50pSLINGER BAG : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:50p09-21-2020 : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback program
PU
02:50pITAÚ CORPBANCA : Credicorp Capital | 18th Andean Conference Virtual, Lima
PU
02:48pVOLKSWAGEN : ID.4 electric SUV to come with three years of unlimited charging
RE
02:48pSENTINEL RESOURCES : Closes Private Placement Financing of $500,000
AQ
02:48pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Garrett Motion Inc. – GTX
BU
02:45pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : PACCAR's New Partnership with Schneider Electric and Faith Technologies to Accelerate U.S. and Canadian Electric Truck Market
AQ
02:45pGMP CAPITAL : Shareholders of GMP Capital Inc. Announce Opposition to RGMP Transaction and Support for New Board at GMP
AQ
02:45pBANKIA S A : The rating agency DBRS Ratings GmbH confirms its “AAA” rating on the Bankia's covered bonds.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. : Nikola share slump deepens as founder resigns
2Global banks seek to contain damage over £1.6 trillion of suspicious transfers
3NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Last day of subscription period in the Subsequent Offering
4GARRETT MOTION INC. : Auto Supplier Garrett Motion Files for Chapter 11 With $2.1 Billion KPS Offer
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : Considers Raising Up to GBP2.5 Billion to Improve Balance Sheet

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group