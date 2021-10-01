Do liquidity limits amplify money market fund redemptions during the COVID crisis?

Non-Technical Summary

Runs on money market funds (MMFs) exacerbated the negative impact of the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008 during the Global Financial Crisis (GFC). To avoid a repeat of this adverse scenario, policymakers in the US and the EU enacted a set of reforms designed to enhance MMF liquidity and enable the use of liquidity management tools in extreme circumstances. In spite of such regulatory efforts, the COVID-19 pandemic produced another historically large redemption event in the MMF sector coupled with an extraordinary liquidity contraction in commercial paper markets. While this event did not lead to breaching of liquidity thresholds or suspensions of redemptions it did require several public policy responses and subsequently has raised questions over the adequacy and effectiveness of previous MMF regulatory reforms. The core focus of this paper is an empirical assessment of one of the areas where the regulatory framework for MMFs may need to be reconsidered: the usability of liquid asset requirements.

In both the US and the EU, money market fund reforms imposed minimum liquidity requirements and encouraged the use of Liquidity Management Tools (also referred to as LMTs) that include gates, suspension and fees. The EU Money Market Fund Regulation (EU MMFR), requires money market funds to consider fees, gates or suspensions of redemptions, if two conditions apply: the proportion of weekly liquid assets (WLA) falls below a minimum requirement, and daily redemptions exceed 10% of fund net asset value. As argued by several authors (e.g., Li et al. (2020), Cipriani and La Spada (2020)), a possible unintended consequence of such reform is the creation of a potential self-fulfilling feedback loop between investor redemptions and the likelihood of liquidity breaches and suspensions. This could create runs even in reaction to random liquidity contractions (Schmidt et al. (2016)).

This paper assesses the effects of liquidity regulation in the European context in two periods. The first period (which, for convenience and to be consistent with existing literature, we refer to as the run period) includes the early part of the COVID-crisis in March 2020. While some categories of MMFs experienced unusually large outflows in