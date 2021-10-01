|
Do liquidity limits amplify money market fund redemptions during the COVID crisis?
Working Paper Series
No 127 / October 2021
Do liquidity limits amplify money market fund redemptions during the COVID crisis?
by
Peter G. Dunne Raffaele Giuliana
Abstract
Regulation of Money Market Funds (MMFs) in the EU requires some categories of MMFs to consider applying liquidity management tools if they breach a minimum 'weekly' liquidity requirement. Anticipation of the application of such tools is a plausible amplifier of run risks. Using a larger European dataset than previously studied, we assess whether proximity to liquidity thresholds explains differences in redemptions both at the start of the COVID-19 crisis and in the following months. We assess this effect for MMFs subject to and exempt from the liquidity regula- tion. The evidence shows that outflows can be robustly associated with proximity to minimum liquidity requirements in the peak of the crisis for funds required to consider suspending redemptions if breaches occur. In the post-crisis phase the redemption-liquidity relationship does not appear to be specifically related to mandated consideration of the suspension of redemptions. The evidence supports consideration of countercyclical liquidity requirements or buffers that are more usable in times of stress.
JEL classi ication: G01; G15; G23; G28; G18; G20; F30
Keywords: Money market funds; Liquidity limits
Runs on money market funds (MMFs) exacerbated the negative impact of the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008 during the Global Financial Crisis (GFC). To avoid a repeat of this adverse scenario, policymakers in the US and the EU enacted a set of reforms designed to enhance MMF liquidity and enable the use of liquidity management tools in extreme circumstances. In spite of such regulatory efforts, the COVID-19 pandemic produced another historically large redemption event in the MMF sector coupled with an extraordinary liquidity contraction in commercial paper markets. While this event did not lead to breaching of liquidity thresholds or suspensions of redemptions it did require several public policy responses and subsequently has raised questions over the adequacy and effectiveness of previous MMF regulatory reforms. The core focus of this paper is an empirical assessment of one of the areas where the regulatory framework for MMFs may need to be reconsidered: the usability of liquid asset requirements.
In both the US and the EU, money market fund reforms imposed minimum liquidity requirements and encouraged the use of Liquidity Management Tools (also referred to as LMTs) that include gates, suspension and fees. The EU Money Market Fund Regulation (EU MMFR), requires money market funds to consider fees, gates or suspensions of redemptions, if two conditions apply: the proportion of weekly liquid assets (WLA) falls below a minimum requirement, and daily redemptions exceed 10% of fund net asset value. As argued by several authors (e.g., Li et al. (2020), Cipriani and La Spada (2020)), a possible unintended consequence of such reform is the creation of a potential self-fulfilling feedback loop between investor redemptions and the likelihood of liquidity breaches and suspensions. This could create runs even in reaction to random liquidity contractions (Schmidt et al. (2016)).
This paper assesses the effects of liquidity regulation in the European context in two periods. The first period (which, for convenience and to be consistent with existing literature, we refer to as the run period) includes the early part of the COVID-crisis in March 2020. While some categories of MMFs experienced unusually large outflows in
this period it is important to highlight that they did not breach liquidity thresholds or suspend redemptions. The so-called'run-period' has been the subject of analysis by other researchers but we generalise the approach to allow for dynamic liquidity and expand the sample used.
The second period (which, with some license, we call the post-run period) starts in April 2020 and focuses on the relatively less distressed phase of the crisis following the announcement and implementation of several public policy responses. In the post-run period there remained significant anxiety regarding redemptions despite the strong policy response and we assess whether the fear of breaches of liquidity thresholds still mattered for redemption dynamics in this period. Our post-run phase analysis explicitly addresses the interaction between redemptions and proximity to liquidity thresholds.
Our main evidence is that regulations that link breaches of liquidity thresholds with considerations around the imposition of fees, gates or suspensions can exacerbate outflows. This is clearly evident for the peak of the crisis. A weaker liquidity/redemption relation is also present in the post-run period and it cannot be attributed to liquidity regulation since it also arises in the case of exempted funds. The findings could be considered favourable to the implementation of countercyclical liquidity regulation with the objective of making liquidity buffer requirements for MMFs more usable in times of stress, to guard against potential first-mover advantage dynamics.
The declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020 was quickly followed by funding contractions in money (and commercial paper) markets and large redemptions from money market funds invested in private sector assets. These developments have raised doubts over the efficacy of regulation changes introduced after the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) intended to improve money market fund resilience in a crisis. In both the US and the EU, money market fund regulations were changed to impose liquidity requirements on funds and to encourage the use of Liquidity Management Tools (LMTs) including redemption gating, suspension and fees.1 In the US, money market funds invested in private sector assets (also known as prime funds) had to float their net asset value to reflect the changing market valuations of their assets. These regulation changes altered the money-like features of shares in such funds which, as Cipriani and La Spada (2020) show, increased the premium investors required for holding shares of US prime funds and reduced the substitutability of investments in prime and non-prime money market funds.2
According to Money Market Fund Regulation (MMFR) in the EU, boards of management of money market funds must consider redemption fees, and the gating or suspension of redemptions, if the proportion of fund assets that comprise cash, assets that mature within a week, reverse repurchase agreements and liquid government securities (with a capped contribution) falls below a 'weekly' liquidity requirement at a time when daily redemptions exceed 10% of fund net asset value. As pointed out by Li et al. (2020) and others, this regulation sets-up a potential self-fulfilling feedback loop between investor withdrawals to avoid gating events and the conditions that lead to gating events. If investors have a sufficiently strong preference not to be present for a gating event, they
1The MMFs in the US and EU account for almost 80% of assets held by MMFs included in the Financial Stability Board's Global Monitoring Report of Non-Bank Financial Institutions in 2020)
2While Cipriani and La Spada (2020) focus on the move to a variable Net Asset Value (NAV) as the main contributor to reduced moneyness, the potential for gating is arguably just as relevant to investor perceptions of the liquidity of investments in prime fund shares. The SEC's 2014 reforms required most prime funds in the US to issue and redeem shares at a variable NAV based on mark-to-market valuation (funds servicing retail investors and tax-exempt retail investors were permitted to continue with issuance and redemption at constant NAV based on amortized cost accounting rules but with consideration of repricing when market-based NAV deviates by more than 0.05% from the stable NAV)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
ESRB - European Systemic Risk Board published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 09:21:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|