'Do not be bullied by bullies' -Pelosi after Kyiv visit

"Do not be bullied by bullies if they're making threats, you cannot back down," said Pelosi, the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24. She condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's "diabolic invasion."

If Putin uses unconventional weapons, including chemical weapons or strategical nukes, "all bets are off" said Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks at the same news conference.

Moscow says its actions aim to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.