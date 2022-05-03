Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Do something Democrats,' abortion rights supporters chant at U.S. Supreme Court

05/03/2022 | 12:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protesters react outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the leak of a draft opinion preparing for a majority of the court to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hundreds of abortion rights supporters gathered in anger at the U.S. Supreme Court after an unprecedented leak showed a majority of justices poised to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Within hours of Politico's publication on Monday of an initial draft opinion that would overturn the landmark decision, a crowd was calling on Democrats in Congress to take action to protect access to abortion, while decrying a possible ruling that would take away what they see as a fundamental right.

"The first line in the draft is that this is a moral issue," Annie McDonnell, 19, a student at George Washington University, said, referring to the draft opinion. "If it's a moral issue, you shouldn't be depriving us of our choice."

"Justices get out of my vagina," one sign held aloft read. "I love someone who had an abortion," read another.

The crowd was interspersed with a smaller number of anti-abortion activists, including some with drums and guitars chanting, "Hey, hey. Ho, ho. Roe v. Wade has got to go."

"Abortion is healthcare," abortion rights supporters chanted back. Chants of "Do something Democrats," also broke out.

Based on the opinion written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, the court would find that the Roe v. Wade decision was wrongly decided because the U.S. Constitution makes no specific mention of abortion rights. Reuters was not able to confirm the authenticity of the draft.

Moira Flath, 22, said she was "horrified" when she got a notification of the news around 9:15 p.m.

"I think a part of me has to be cautiously optimistic, like seeing people out here who are willing to get up at 10, 11 at night and do this gives me hope for my generation, but it's going to be a very uphill battle," the University of Delaware student said.

Her roommate Erin Sheehan, 21, said: "I think everyone should be able to fight for this and no one, especially no men, should tell us what we can or cannot do with our bodies."

(Reporting by Moira Warburton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Michael Perry)

By Moira Warburton


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:01aAustralia's central bank hikes interest rates, flags more to come
RE
12:56a'Do something Democrats,' abortion rights supporters chant at U.S. Supreme Court
RE
12:48aPhilippine presidential candidates in final push to woo voters
RE
12:43aAustralia's central bank hikes rates 25 bps to 0.35%
RE
12:43aINSTANT VIEW-Australia raises interest rates for first time in a decade
RE
12:40aU.S. Supreme Court potential shock move on abortion sends protesters onto Washington streets
RE
12:34aTesla's 2022 annual shareholder meeting will be on august 4th in…
RE
12:34aSome in Shanghai come out for air as Beijing resumes mass COVID tests
RE
12:31aAlibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
RE
12:18aKazakh state sells $422 million in FX on domestic market in April
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2Citi behind trade that caused brief European share plunge -sources, Cit..
3Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
4Oil climbs as EU gets set to ban Russian crude
5HSBC shares edge up after top shareholder urges bank's break-up

HOT NEWS