Do spam bots really comprise under 5% of Twitter users? Elon Musk wants to know

May 13 (Reuters) - Since 2013, Twitter has downplayed the
spread of fake accounts on its platform, holding that "false or
spam" accounts make up less than 5% of its user base even as
independent researchers said the number could be three times
higher.
That discrepancy could now affect the outcome of Elon Musk's
$44 billion cash deal after the billionaire tweeted on Friday
that the takeover bid was "temporarily on hold" while he sought
information about the number of phony Twitter accounts.
While this may be little more than a negotiating tactic by
Musk, what is clear is that almost nothing is certain when it
comes to how these accounts are defined or dispensed with,
according to current employees and independent social media
researchers.
The social media platform said in a May 2 public filing that
fewer than 5% of its 229 million daily active users who are
targeted with advertising are "false or spam" based on an
internal review of a sample of its accounts. It did not specify
how that figure accounted for the automated, parody and
pseudonymous profiles permitted on the platform.
Twitter did not respond to requests for comment.
Researchers estimate that anywhere from 9% to 15% of the
millions of Twitter profiles are automated accounts, or bots,
based on one early study, from 2017, and more recent research
from a firm that monitors online conversations.
"They have underestimated that number," said Dan Brahmy, CEO
of the Israeli tech company Cyabra that uses machine learning to
identify fake accounts.
Cyabra estimates the percentage of inauthentic Twitter
profiles at 13.7%.
Questions about the role bots play in spreading
misinformation have dogged all social media platforms since
2016, when Russia meddled in the U.S. presidential election in a
bid to boost Donald Trump's candidacy and harm his opponent
Hillary Clinton.
Meta, which owns competitor platforms Facebook and
Instagram, likewise estimates that fake accounts represent about
5% of monthly active users on Facebook, according to its most
recent data from the fourth quarter of 2021. Meta also estimates
that about 11% are "duplicate" accounts in which a single user
maintains more than one account, a practice considered
acceptable on Twitter.
Twitter's rules do bar impersonation and spam, meaning
"fake" accounts are banned if the company determines that their
purpose is to "deceive or manipulate others" by, for example,
engaging in scams, coordinating abuse campaigns or artificially
inflating engagement.
CLEARING OUT SPAM
Over the years, Twitter has invested in clearing out spam
accounts. In 2018, Twitter acquired a company called Smyte,
which specialized in spam prevention, safety and security.
Twitter removed "spammy and suspicious accounts" in a effort to
improve the health of the platform, which caused its user base
to drop by 1 million in July 2018 and its stock to tumble.
Researcher Filippo Menczer from Indiana University's
Observatory on Social Media said Twitter has gotten more
aggressive at taking down these types of inauthentic accounts,
though the nature of the threat is evolving and harder to
quantify.
"Manipulation has also become more sophisticated," with
coordinated networks and so-called cyborg accounts controlled by
both humans and software, Menczer said, adding that these bad
actors can "flood the network and then delete their content to
evade detection."
Even if the numbers are actually small, bots can have an
outsized impact, and a handful can have major influence in
shaping online conversation, according to researchers.
One Carnegie Mellon University study analyzing the spread of
COVID-19 falsehoods in 2020 found that of the top 50 influential
retweeters, 82% were bots.
Inside Twitter, the measurement and detection of false or
spam accounts is a complex problem that is not well defined or
understood by many of the company's own employees, three sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Twitter uses varying metrics and definitions to measure such
accounts, which are also dependent on the company's accuracy in
detecting content that constitutes spam, one of those sources
said. It also is challenged in its ability to accurately
estimate the number of fake and spam accounts - and new accounts
are always being created, the source said.
"Metric and data transparency at Twitter has been abysmal
forever," said another source, blaming disorganized management.
"Plausible deniability has been the safest route for Twitter
leadership."
(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles, Katie Paul in
San Francisco and Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Kenneth Li
and Will Dunham)