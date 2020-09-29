Log in
Do you feel stuck in an unfulfilling life and sense that you are called to a higher purpose?

09/29/2020

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarotist and reiki practitioner Zachary D. Weaver, PhD, marks his debut as a published author with the release of “Tarot Is a Healing Art” (published by Balboa Press). This body/mind/spirit book seeks to help readers understand the path to unleash the energy healing practitioner within and let the Tarot be the guide.

 

Arising from personal experiences, knowledge of the Tarot and divinely inspired insight, “Tarot Is a Healing Art” reaches out to aspiring alternative healing healers trying to overcome their fears, doubts and insecurities. The book offers guidance to individuals seeking to unplug from the monotony, and to connect and accept the call of the divine healer within. It focuses on the “pre-work” — the preparation process — the stage critical for people who do not know how or where to begin. With the steps provided, readers will be able to practice their gifts with confidence and authority, even if part-time.

 

“I want readers to know that their gift will make room for them if they believe and faithfully work towards the path of their soul's calling,” Weaver states. “I want them to see that they have the power within themselves to start a personal and professional healing practice. With the support of the Tarot, they can achieve alignment in life and transition to a profession that matches the longing of their heart.”

 

“Tarot Is a Healing Art” adds a poetic voice to the field of energy healing. With new insight and unique Tarot spreads, the book is both easy to read and full of value for anyone interested in wading into the Tarot’s waters to develop their wisdom. It is also an excellent resource for current healers who want to offer another modality in their practice. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/817016-tarot-is-a-healing-art to purchase a copy.

 

“Tarot Is a Healing Art”

By Zachary D. Weaver, PhD

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 172 pages | ISBN 9781982251437

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 172 pages | ISBN 9781982251420

E-Book | 172 pages | ISBN 9781982251413

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Zachary D. Weaver, PhD, known as Dr. Z, hails from Chicago, Illinois, and is currently residing in Washington, D.C. He gained the name the “Tarot Teddy Bear” due to his gentle nature. He exudes an effortless humility matched with tenderness and a deep emotional sensitivity to others. Weaver is a self-taught healing practitioner who, for the past 20 years, has studied esoteric teachings both formally and informally. He is a certified Oneness Deeksha Giver and reiki practitioner, a member of the American Tarot Association, and the Tarosophy Tarot Association. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Rust College, a Master of Public Administration from Clark Atlanta University, and a doctorate in public policy administration from Walden University. Weaver uses the Tarot as a tool to tap into divine wisdom. He views tarot reading as an access point, evidence of a stream of energetic interconnectedness, serving as a conduit for accessing universal consciousness, where infinite knowledge exists. “Tarot Is a Healing Art” is his first published book.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
