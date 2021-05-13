Docent Health :'s Consumer Engagement Platform Powers Sutter Health's Award-Winning New Mental Health Tool for Youth

Scout by Sutter Health™ combines human-centered design and clinical expertise with Docent Health technology to provide personalized support that scales

Docent Health, part of GetWellNetwork, announced today that Sutter Health™ is leveraging Docent’s leading healthcare consumer engagement platform for Scout by Sutter Health™ a new virtual patient navigation platform that supports youth ages 12 to 26 years old who experience anxiety or depression.

According to the White House “Proclamation on National Mental Health Awareness Month, 2021,” nearly 10 percent of America’s youth are reporting severe depression. Often, those suffering from stress and other mental health challenges and their families need ongoing support, guidance, and engagement.

“Mental health matters can have a profound effect on the entire family,” said Larry Marx, M.D., a board-certified psychiatrist in child/adolescent psychiatry and general psychiatry, as well as Director of Integrated Care for Sutter Health’s Mental Health and Addiction Care team. “When we can offer support to youth and their caregivers in tandem through an easily accessible and relatable format, it can be beneficial for all.”

Recently recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2021 World-Changing Ideas, Scout by Sutter Health™ is a non-clinical, educational virtual program that combines human and digital components focused on strengthening resilience and supporting ongoing self-management. It bridges a critical gap that often exists today between treatment sites, telehealth options, and care facilities by providing seamless support between care visits. The program also offers family members the support they need to care for loved ones who are navigating mental health challenges.

"Our collaboration worked well since our organizations understand that healthcare challenges — including mental healthcare challenges — can't be solved with technology alone. Used correctly, technology enhances and scales human empathy, skills, and expertise," said Vandana Pant, Director of Strategic Initiatives for Sutter Health's Design and Innovation team.

The Docent Health consumer engagement platform provides the engine that enables Scout by Sutter Health™ to coordinate personalized engagements at scale. Human navigators welcome youth via text or a phone call. The participants then respond to clinically validated surveys delivered to their phones. Using a combination of artificial intelligence-driven digital and human touchpoints, Docent’s platform delivers personalized web-and mobile-friendly content based on the participant’s responses to support their unique needs. Docent’s technology also collects engagement data and patient reported outcomes to continue optimizing the youth’s experience throughout their journey, including prioritizing content based on weekly symptom screeners. This data helps drive meaningful, personalized touchpoints and strategies that work best for each patient.

The growing mental health crisis among America’s youth is a critical issue in our society and has been exacerbated by the COVID19 pandemic, “ said Royal Tuthill. “We’re honored to work with Sutter Health™ to bring the Scout program to life and help address the needs of youths and their families. This program is a great example of what can happen when compassion and innovation come together to push the boundaries of healthcare design. We’re proud to be part of the program — every young person deserves the ongoing mental health support they need to thrive.”

