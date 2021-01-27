Log in
Doctor Evidence : Announces the Appointment of Michael J. Klag, MD, MPH to its Medical Strategy Advisory Board

01/27/2021 | 10:02am EST
Michael J. Klag, MD, MPH, from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health joins the Medical Strategy Advisory Board (“MSAB”), expanding its expertise in public health, epidemiology and clinical research

Doctor Evidence is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael J. Klag, MD, MPH to the MSAB. He joins Chair, Ameet Nathwani, MD, MRCP, DipPharmMed, MBA and members Calum MacRae, MB, ChB, PhD, BSc, Frank Rockhold, PhD, ScM, BA, and David Tovey, MD.

Dr. Klag, a world-renowned kidney disease epidemiologist, is Dean Emeritus and Second Century Distinguished Professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Trustee of the Johns Hopkins Hospital, Trustee of the David & Lucile Packard Foundation, past Chair of the Association of Schools of Public Health and previous Chair of the NIH Advisory Board on Clinical Research. “Doctor Evidence is redefining what’s possible in healthcare technology and drug discovery and, ultimately, helping to develop more rapid and effective therapeutic interventions,” said Dr. Klag, “I look forward to engaging with the MSAB and the Doctor Evidence team to advance their platform and maximize its impact to improve patient outcomes, worldwide.”

The MSAB plays an active role in guiding the Doctor Evidence road map, particularly as it relates to the use of artificial intelligence in drug repurposing and discovery, by bringing expertise and science-based evidence to bear from across the healthcare and technology spectrum.

“Mike brings tremendous epidemiological support to our Board,” Ameet Nathwani, commented. “Additionally, Mike’s appreciation for the increased importance of real-world data and phenotype clustering in the epidemiologic picture, will bring invaluable contributions to our drug repurposing work.”

“The expertise in epidemiology, clinical research and global connectivity provided by Dr. Klag represents an outstanding complement to the medical and scientific advisors on the MSAB,” stated Joseph A. Boystak, Chairman of the Board, Doctor Evidence. Boystak further noted, “I have known Dr. Klag for many years and have the privilege of working with him as a colleague on the Health Advisory Board at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.”

Doctor Evidence CEO Bob Battista commented, “Dr. Klag will be a tremendous asset to the MSAB. We’ll benefit from his years of leadership in the field of epidemiology as we expand our partnerships with pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, research institutions and patient advocacy groups.”

About Doctor Evidence:

Doctor Evidence is a market leading company in the AI-enabled health technology marketplace that deploys state-of-the-art solutions to identify, synthesize, and analyze complex clinical data into actionable insights. DRE provides instant, continuous search and data analysis across critical functions of Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Life Sciences and Medical Technology companies to optimize their clinical programs. Its technology platform provides DRE's customers with a Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") Insights Engine which empowers them to make better decisions from lab to patient.

https://drevidence.com/


© Business Wire 2021
