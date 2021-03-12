Doctor On Demand :® Named One of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored Doctor On Demand as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma™ for the second year in a row. During a global pandemic that put healthcare organizations on the front lines in the struggle against COVID-19, Doctor On Demand stood out for creating a great workplace experience for all its employees across the country.

“This recognition from Fortune and Great Place to Work is a testament to the Doctor On Demand team and their belief in this company and our mission,” said Hill Ferguson, CEO, Doctor On Demand. “While this last year brought incredible challenges that impacted how and where we work, our mission to improve world’s health through compassionate care and innovation never wavered. Our team made delivering on that mission possible.”

The ranking considered more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job and evaluated more than 825,000 employee surveys from companies across the healthcare and biopharma industry.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma™. All of us owe a debt to the nurses, doctors, scientists and other colleagues in this industry over the past year, and we are honored to recognize the organizations that have done right by these pandemic heroes,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO Great Place to Work. “The leaders of these high-trust, inclusive companies can expect excellent business results thanks to their ‘For All’ cultures.”

Doctor On Demand has grown its organization by 70% in just the last year to support its rapid growth in delivering Total Virtual Care™. Included in this growth was the continued expansion of its Virtual Primary Care offering, enabling health plans and employers to deliver cost-efficient, comprehensive virtual care inclusive of integrated behavioral health, 24/7 everyday & urgent care, and chronic care management to their populations while reducing costs. Throughout this growth, Doctor On Demand also continued to cultivate what is arguably one of the most clinically-diverse virtual care provider networks in the country.

To learn more about working at Doctor On Demand and open positions, please visit doctorondemand.com/careers. To view the full Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma™ list, visit: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/health-care/2021.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma™

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to confidential Trust Index™ survey representing over 825,000 employees working in the Health Care & Biopharma industries in the United States.

Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization’s size, workforce make up, and what’s typical relative to their peers in the industry.

The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on an assessment of all employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced.

To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard. To ensure survey results truly represent all employees, Great Place to Work requires that Trust Index© survey results are accurate to a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error or better. We review any anomalies in survey responses, news and financial performance to ensure there aren’t any extraordinary reasons to believe we couldn’t trust a company’s survey results. Health Care companies with 10 to 999 people were considered for the small and medium health care category, health care companies with 1,000 employees or more were considered for the large health care category, Biopharma companies with 10 or more employees were considered for the Biopharma category, and those that appear on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list in their respective industry category are ranked first.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read A Great Place to Work for All. Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Doctor On Demand

Doctor On Demand provides Total Virtual Care™, purpose-built for the way people live today. Our nationwide practice of dedicated clinicians and our innovative technology platform deliver better experiences, better cost efficiency and better outcomes for our patients and partners. Our full suite of personalized Total Virtual Care™ services include primary care, integrated behavioral health, everyday & urgent care, chronic condition management and prevention. 24/7 triage, navigation, and ongoing care coordination ensure patients get the right care, at the right time. Doctor On Demand partners with leading health insurers and employers to deliver these services to more than 98 million Americans across commercial, Medicare and Medicaid.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210312005460/en/