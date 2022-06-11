Doctor explains Justin Bieber's Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Charles Nduka, a consultant plastic reconstructive surgeon in Britain and the co-founder of health charity Facial Palsy UK, said about 75% of patients with the syndrome who receive early treatment, including steroids and antivirals, make a full recovery.

"On the video that was shared, I can see that there are signs that there is some early recovery happening," Nduka told Reuters.

"It's really important the patients don't try to force the recovery by doing exercises because they can reinforce the wrong patterns of muscle activation, which can cause long term problems, a so-called condition called synkinesis, where the muscle becomes tight," Nduka added.

Bieber, 28, said he was physically unable to perform his upcoming shows.

Nduka said he works with patients in the entertainment industry and it is important they first address any issues weakening the immune system before returning to work.