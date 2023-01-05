Doctors' 'pill mill' convictions partially tossed after U.S. Supreme Court ruling

Jan 5 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday
overturned key parts of the convictions of two Alabama doctors
accused of running a massive "pill mill" after the U.S. Supreme
Court in June made it harder to prosecute physicians for
illegally prescribing addictive drugs like opioids.
The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
overturned the convictions of Xiulu Ruan and John Couch for
unlawfully dispensing controlled substances after finding that
under a Supreme Court ruling in June in Ruan's case, jurors were
wrongly instructed on how to determine their guilt.
But the three-judge panel declined to disturb their other
convictions for conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances
Act, commit racketeering and accept kickbacks from a bankrupt
opioid drug manufacturer, Insys Therapeutics Inc.
Prosecutors must now decide whether to retry Ruan and Couch
or move straight to resentencing on their remaining convictions.
Ruan was serving a 21-year prison term and Couch was sentenced
to 20 years.
Domingo Soto, Couch's lawyer, said he was considering his
options including pursuing a further appeal. Lawrence Robbins,
Ruan's lawyer, declined to comment. Prosecutors did not respond
to requests for comment.
Prosecutors said Ruan and Couch misused their medical
licenses to unlawfully prescribe addictive, powerful opioid
painkillers without a medical necessity through a clinic in
Mobile, Alabama that issued nearly 300,000 controlled-substance
prescriptions from 2011 to 2015.
Prosecutors said they also received kickbacks from Insys to
prescribe its fentanyl spray Subsys. Insys' founder, John
Kapoor, and other executives were later convicted of conspiring
to bribe them and other doctors to prescribe Subsys.
After the 11th Circuit largely upheld their 2017 trial
convictions, Ruan appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing his
trial was unfair because jurors were not required to consider
whether he had a "good faith" reason to believe his numerous
opioid prescriptions were medically valid.
The Supreme Court in June sided with Ruan, finding that
once defendants produce evidence that they were authorized to
dispense controlled substances like opioids, prosecutors must
prove they knew they were acting in an unauthorized manner.
The justices, though, left it to the 11th Circuit to decide
whether any mistakes in the jury instructions warranted
reversing his conviction.
