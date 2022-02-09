Documentary Film “Still Working 9 to 5” Featuring Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, and Lily Tomlin, Award Contract to Launch Cart to Build, Host & Manage the Official Merch Store

Premiering at SXSW 2022, “Still Working 9 to 5” is a documentary film based on the cult classic film “9 to 5”

San Diego, CA, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The On-Demand eCommerce Saas platform, "Launch Cart," is proud to announce they were awarded the contract to build, host, and manage the Official Merch store for the feature documentary "Still Working 9 to 5," starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin & Dabney Coleman. The film will premiere at South by Southwest film festival (SXSW) in March, both in theater and online.

The Official Merch Store can be found at https://shop.stillworking9to5.com. The store features apparel, gifts, and accessories with unique artwork depicting memorable scenes based on the film. Phrases such as "It's been how many years, and we're still not equal?" to "Why are we still in this rat race?" will appeal to all moviegoers who remember the cult classic and those still fighting for rights 40 years later.

“We were pleased with the speed and quality of how this all came together; getting the site built and launching within 48 hours after our initial phone call was brilliant! Our team’s stress was eliminated due to their Print On Demand catalog for our collectible memorabilia products, as we don’t have to worry about inventory or fulfillment. Launch Cart took care of everything”, said Producer and Director Camille Hardman.

"Still Working 9 to 5" is a feature-length documentary about the 1980 highest-grossing comedy, "9 to 5” with three female leads who used humor that hid a serious message about women in the office. "Still Working 9 to 5" examines the 40-year evolution of gender inequality and discrimination in the workplace since the 1980 release.

Greg Writer, CEO of Launch Cart commented, "We are excited to be offering an online platform for "Still Working 9 to 5" with collectibles, apparel, and one-of-a-kind memorabilia. Supporting this movement for equal rights that is again being spotlighted by iconic movie stars resonates with Launch Cart’s mission to empower people worldwide using its software.”

About "Still Working 9 to 5"

“Still Working 9 to 5” examines the 40-year evolution of gender inequality and discrimination in the workplace since the 1980 release of the classic seminal comedy, “9 to 5,” starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Dabney Coleman. Producers: Camille Hardman and Gary Lane. Follow Still Working 9 to 5 on social media on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, or visit their website at https://stillworking9to5.com. Contact Sisi Cronin at sisi@sicilypublicity.com for media inquiries.

About Launch Cart

Launch Cart is a SaaS tech company creating a better, faster, higher-converting On-Demand eCommerce platform with an integrated Source and Sell Marketplace that will lower the barrier of entry worldwide for tens of millions of entrepreneurs to build an online eCommerce business. Those interested in starting their free online store can visit https://launchcart.com to know more about what Launch Cart can offer. Follow Launch Chart on social media on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram @Launchcart. Contact Kelly Bennett at Bennett Unlimited PR for media inquiries for Launch Cart at (949) 463-6383 or Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPr.com.

