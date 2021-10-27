Doe Run Teams Earn Several Top Rankings at Missouri Regional Mine Rescue Contest

ST. LOUIS (Oct. 27, 2021) - Once again, The Doe Run Company (Doe Run) ranked among the top teams at the Missouri Regional Mine Rescue Contest. The event was held from September 30 to October 1 at the Missouri University of Science and Technology's experimental mine in Rolla, Missouri.

Doe Run's mine rescue teams took home the following titles:

The Maroon Team placed first in the mine rescue field competition, the biggest event of the competition. The field competition tests how well the team strategizes and adheres to mine rescue procedures during an emergency scenario. The Gray Team finished third, earning Doe Run two of the top three positions.

James Gamblin, Chris Brawley and Eric Click earned first place in the first aid competition for the Gray Team, which consisted of a CPR and first-responder scenario. Maroon Team members Brandon Roderman, Richie Brewer and Mike Snyder took third place.

Gray Team members Mark Barton and Skyler Westrup came in first in the team technical event, which measures participants' expertise in operating mine rescue equipment, such as breathing apparatuses and gas-level monitoring.

Garry Moore of the Gray Team also earned a third place finish in the bench competition for his skill in maintaining and repairing self-contained breathing apparatuses.

"We missed last year's events due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, so it was important that we participate in this competition and put our ongoing training to the test," said Steve Setzer, captain of Doe Run's Maroon Team. "These contests challenge our teams with new scenarios so we can better prepare ourselves to rescue our fellow employees in the event of a real emergency. The scenarios we modeled at the competition gave us some good insights that we can take back to our mines."

Doe Run's two mine rescue teams complete eight hours of training monthly to practice first aid and rescue scenarios. Among the teams' many accolades are two national championship titles.

Mine rescue training is a responsibility the teams take on in addition to their regular job roles. Team members work in a variety of jobs in Doe Run's six underground mines, such as electricians, drillers, blasters, mechanics, hoistmen, instrument technicians and truck drivers. Members of Doe Run's Maroon Team include: Steve Setzer (captain), Jarred Tackett, Nathan Setzer, Richie Brewer, Brandon Roderman, Jake Piatt, Mike Snyder, Luke Davis and Andrew Hampton. The Gray Team includes: Charlie Walker (captain), Eric Click, Mark Barton, Skyler Westrup, James Gamblin, Chris Brawley, Mitchell Kisser and Garry Moore.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, The Doe Run Company is a privately held natural resources company and a global provider of lead, copper and zinc concentrates. Dedicated to environmentally responsible mineral and metal production, Doe Run operates the Resource Recycling facility, one of the world's largest, single-site lead recycling centers, located in Boss, Missouri. The company also owns six operating mines in one of the world's largest lead mining districts, also in Missouri: Brushy Creek, Buick, Casteel, Fletcher/West Fork, Mine 29/Viburnum and Sweetwater. The Doe Run Company and its subsidiaries deliver products and services necessary to provide power, protection and convenience. Doe Run has operations in Missouri, Washington and Arizona. For more information, visit www.doerun.com.

