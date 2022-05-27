Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dog day afternoon: India banishes bureaucrat couple amid stadium dog walk furore

05/27/2022 | 04:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India ordered the transfer of a bureaucrat couple to opposite ends of the country on Thursday, following public outcry over a media report alleging they forced a sports stadium in Delhi to shut early in order to walk their dog.

India's Ministry of Home Affairs transferred Sanjeev Khirwar, a top bureaucrat in the Delhi city state government, to Arunachal Pradesh state in the distant north-east and his wife Rinku Dugga, a secretary in the Delhi government, to Ladakh in the far north, according to an official order.

Located at the eastern and western ends of the Himalayan mountain range, their new postings are some 3,200 kilometres (2,000 miles) apart.

A report by the Indian Express, published with a photograph of Khirwar and Dugga walking their dog on the stadium track, said athletes had alleged that they had been forced to wrap up training early in order to make way for the couple's evening stroll.

The Indian Express quoted Khirwar as saying he "sometimes" took his pet for a walk at the stadium, but denied that it disrupted the practice routine of athletes.

Reuters was unable to reach Khirwar and Dugga for comment.

The Indian Express article triggered strong reactions from political leaders and social media users.

"What is this bizarre misuse of power where athletes are forced to wrap up their training early because a Govt officer has to walk his dog. Pathetic!", Gaurav Pandhi, a member of the main opposition Congress party, said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:57aRouble extends losses after rates slashed; Eurobonds in focus
RE
04:51aEuropean shares rise for third day as aggressive rate hike bets ease
RE
04:50aN.Korea stockpiled Chinese masks, vaccines before reporting COVID-19 outbreak
RE
04:49aTaiwan's COVID-19 cases reach plateau - government
RE
04:47aToyota cuts June output plan again, to 800,000 vehicles
RE
04:42aDOG DAY AFTERNOON : India banishes bureaucrat couple amid stadium dog walk furore
RE
04:40aDonor-dependent Malawi devalues kwacha by 25% as forex runs low
RE
04:39aWorld stocks eye first weekly gain in eight weeks, dollar hits 1-mth low
RE
04:39aNIGERIA FINANCE MINISTER : low oil output barely enough to cover petrol imports
RE
04:37aIMF funding hopes lift Pakistan stocks, bonds as government scraps fuel price freeze
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover..
2Alibaba Shares Soar in Hong Kong as Optimism Persists Over Earnings Bea..
3REC Silicon - First quarter 2022 results
4Google in talks to join India's open e-commerce network ONDC -sources
5Norway oil and gas firms raise 2022 investment forecasts

HOT NEWS