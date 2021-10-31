Doge0Zilla Made its First Global Launch on the ancakeSwap Exchange

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2021) - Recently, ancakeSwap announced that Doge0Zilla will be launched at ancakeSwap exchange for the first time.

Blockchain has become a hot investment in the world. From the carnival of a few people in the past to the upsurge of the whole people today, blockchain is showing its development potential and broad prospects with facts.

In October, 2021, NFT and Animal Coin took turns to rise, with an astonishing range. However, there are also many projects that have been withdrawn. The market is chaotic, and a good currency often rises a hundred times after it is known, and the opaque retail investors of the contract mechanism cannot start. These projects have reduced people's trust, led to suspicion and panic, and finally failed one project after another, and projects like Shib can no longer be born! Doge0Zilla was born under such a background.

The goal of Doge0Zilla's birth is to rebuild the security and trust of the market, and like Shib, complete another 26,000 times task. Therefore, Doge0Zilla has created a huge amount of 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens, making everything start from 0, which is a brand-new social experiment. Doge0Zilla is to see how many zeros true trust can kill! The ultimate goal of Doge0Zilla is to eliminate all zeros, surpass shib's historical record and create an era belonging to Doge0Zilla.

Can Doge0Zilla create classics?

First of all, in terms of mechanism, the total amount of Doge0Zilla is 100 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000, the purchase tax is 15%, and dividends BNB plus repurchase plus marketing. Whale prevention, buying and selling cannot exceed 1% holding money! Prevent scientists and destroy the market! Automatic bonus BNB, easy to get mainstream currency! Smart repurchase system destroys tokens!

30% tax of protection mechanism: every time you buy back and destroy tokens, you will promote the protection mechanism for one day! Speed up the rise, destroy the zero action! No private placement, no pre-sale, open source fair and just!

Secondly, Doge0Zilla is not a simple model currency. Doge0Zilla will launch Doge0Zilla public chain and create a complete ecological model integrating GameFi+NFT.

Doge0Zilla's goal is not to continue writing legends, but to create legends. Doge0Zilla is truly decentralized from the mechanism, and the stacked gameplay helps the currency price reach its peak, which is bound to bring surprises to everyone. Together with Doge0Zilla, it will witness the completion of a thousand times increase.

Doge0Zilla will be launched in ancakeSwap at 20: 00 on October 31st.

Official telegram: t.me/GorillaDogeZilla

Binance chain contract address: 0x59a56A9C0efa571827eB7B41E2c5e84F2eb37DEf

Media contact

Contact: Tina Su

Company name: Pancakeswap co.,ltd

Website: https://pancakeswap.finance/

E-Mail: pancakeswap@pancakeswap.com

