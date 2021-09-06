DogeCoin and Tronix accepted for Fusion NFT™️ Auction by Metaverse Blockchain Company Coinllectibles™️ (OTC: COSG)

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce that it will be accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) and Tronix (TRX) as payment for the Fusion NFTs™️ that it will be putting up for auction tomorrow.

The inaugural Fusion NFT™️ auction is scheduled to be on 7 Sep 2021 at 12.00pm (GMT+8) via the OKEx NFT marketplace. Settlement for the auction will be in Ethereum (ETH).

For DOGE and TRX bidders, they would have to first convert their respective currencies into ETH to bid for the item. If they are successful in their bid, they would first have to pay Coinllectibles™️ via the OKEx NFT marketplace. At that point, the exchange rates between ETH and DOGE/TRX would be locked in. The buyer will then have 3 working days to decide whether he/she wants to make the purchase in ETH or DOGE/TRX. If the buyer decides that he/she prefers to pay in DOGE/TRX, he/she can swap the equivalent DOGE/TRX into ETH with Coinllectibles™️.

To illustrate, if a buyer wins the bid at 100ETH and the exchange rate for DOGE at that point is 1ETH to 13,000 DOGE, the buyer will have 3 working days to decide whether to swap. If the buyer prefers to keep ETH, he/she will have to transfer 1.3million DOGE to Coinllectibles™️ in exchange for 100ETH.

Commenting on the mechanics, Benny Phang, Director of Partnerships said, "We have seen strong response from bidders on how to participate in our inaugural auction. A lot of the queries have been focused on how they can join in the bidding and the type of coins that they can use. After much discussion, our management has decided to accept DOGE and TRX as we want to be more inclusive and make our Fusion NFTs™️ accessible to as many people as possible. Even though buyers will have to use ETH to pay first, through such a swap arrangement, buyers can ultimately decide which tokens they would want to use to pay for the auctioned items."

"With respect to the type of cryptocurrencies that Coinllectibles accept, we are just starting with DOGE and TRX for now. Depending on what the response is, we are open to any suggestions to accept a wider variety of cryptocurrencies in time to come. We have many ideas and partners we can work with and we see this as a way to add greater value to the overall blockchain community," added Benny.

More details on the inaugural Fusion NFT™️ auction items

The inaugural batch of Fusion NFTs™️ comprises ceramic artifacts that date back to between 1735 and 1796. During this period, China was one of the wealthiest and most populous nations in the world.

Buyers of Fusion NFTs™️ will own the NFT along with the physical art. The owner can decide whether to take possession of the collectible item or have it put on display in the Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️ Gallery in Hong Kong. Owners who put their item on display in the Gallery will also have the privilege of having their names displayed besides their collection.

Within the NFT, 4 legal documentations are attached – (1) transfer deed, (2) sale and purchase agreement, (3) bailment terms and (4) valuation report. The details have been uploaded on the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and can be accessed in the links below.

1. 2021 Series 1 Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ Bronze No 001:

Item link: https://www.coinllectibles.art/en/modern-famille-rose-boys-and-peaches-meiping-en

Transfer Deed: https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmV87jUoGuKZBfVy2czT38WwhnyUXC2pJSzZroo6jrSRQZ

Sale and Purchase Agreement: https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmSbFS4JRRe66bEpn5WtLbGp9x1XXmmi5JVrEAJB7874X6

Bailment Terms: https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmWBUVkY9qkUChMXmJ4iP2kD7iV5FkBYcMKAuoJqH8BQX4

Appraisal Report: https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmbS7BKF5HGb35ZUK8UZARuy3F52Xf1yHeRrA6dQQQMBsR

2. 2021 Series 1 Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ Bronze No 002:

Item link: https://www.coinllectibles.art/en/modern-famille-rose-landscape-in-reserve-tibetan-ewer-duomu-en

Transfer Deed: https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmV87jUoGuKZBfVy2czT38WwhnyUXC2pJSzZroo6jrSRQZ

Sale and Purchase Agreement: https://ipfs.io/ipfs/Qmb5ah76evmw33NEW7prkfCpGiv6iThqt8qW8Eo3a4FSAo

Bailment Terms: https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmWBUVkY9qkUChMXmJ4iP2kD7iV5FkBYcMKAuoJqH8BQX4

Appraisal Report: https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmZ99QJcmoAN39qADntQcgJE68zXcPcrjjdMbDJyVV9YV9

3. 2021 Series 1 Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ Bronze No 003:

Item link: https://www.coinllectibles.art/en/modern-famille-rose-boys-and-peaches-meiping-eng

Transfer Deed: https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmV87jUoGuKZBfVy2czT38WwhnyUXC2pJSzZroo6jrSRQZ

Sale and Purchase Agreement: https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmVBp16vqHA1cN9zhB9Y2j2YCYRrWvmt5Mxfm65n6zMH4R

Bailment Terms: https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmWBUVkY9qkUChMXmJ4iP2kD7iV5FkBYcMKAuoJqH8BQX4

Appraisal Report: https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmZee54bBmJDbTu68eyvGFWEq1AyM7GMgrgtiFd7rsiUmQ

For pre-registration of interest for future Fusion NFT™️ drops, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art or join the Coinllectibles™️ Telegram Channel at https://t.me/Coinllectibles.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

