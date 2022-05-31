Dogecoin Gained 0.03% to $0.086 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.00003 today or 0.03% to $0.086

--Up six of the past seven days

--Up five consecutive days, up 9.82% over this period

--Longest winning streak since April 5, 2022 when it rose for five straight trading days

--Best five day stretch since the five days ending May 17, 2022 when it rose 10.32%

--Down 34.8% month-to-date

--Down 49.4% year-to-date

--Down 87.21% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 74.75% from 52 weeks ago (June 1, 2021), when it traded at $0.341

--Down 79.05% from its 52-week high of $0.411 on June 2, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 9.82% from its 52-week low of $0.079 on May 26, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.088

--Up 2.59% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

