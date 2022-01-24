Dogecoin Gained 0.03% to $0.137 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.00004 today or 0.03% to $0.137

--Up two consecutive days, up 2.74% over this period

--Down 19.32% month-to-date

--Down 19.32% year-to-date

--Down 79.61% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 1544.26% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 25, 2021), when it traded at $0.008

--Down 79.61% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 1863.71% from its 52-week low of $0.007 on Jan. 27, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as $0.144

--Up 4.61% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-22 1737ET