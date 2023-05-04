Dogecoin is up $0.0001 today or 0.11% to $0.078
--Up two of the past three days
--Up 11.47% year-to-date
--Down 88.36% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 39.33% from 52 weeks ago (May 5, 2022), when it traded at $0.129
--Down 43.68% from its 52-week high of $0.139 on Nov. 1, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 56.77% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 0.081
--Up 2.99% at today's intraday high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
