Dogecoin is up $0.0001 today or 0.11% to $0.078

--Up two of the past three days

--Up 11.47% year-to-date

--Down 88.36% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 39.33% from 52 weeks ago (May 5, 2022), when it traded at $0.129

--Down 43.68% from its 52-week high of $0.139 on Nov. 1, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 56.77% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.081

--Up 2.99% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

