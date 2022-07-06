Dogecoin Gained 0.12% to $0.068 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.0001 today or 0.12% to $0.068
--Up seven of the past eight days
--Up six consecutive days, up 8.49% over this period
--Longest winning streak since May 5, 2021 when it rose for six straight trading days
--Down 59.82% year-to-date
--Down 89.84% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 70.42% from 52 weeks ago (July 7, 2021), when it traded at $0.231
--Down 78.90% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 36.81% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 0.069
--Up 0.70% at today's intraday high
