Dogecoin Gained 0.12% to $0.068 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.0001 today or 0.12% to $0.068

--Up seven of the past eight days

--Up six consecutive days, up 8.49% over this period

--Longest winning streak since May 5, 2021 when it rose for six straight trading days

--Down 59.82% year-to-date

--Down 89.84% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 70.42% from 52 weeks ago (July 7, 2021), when it traded at $0.231

--Down 78.90% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 36.81% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.069

--Up 0.70% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

07-06-22 1735ET