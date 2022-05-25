Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Economy & Forex 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrencies

Dogecoin Gained 0.12% to $0.083 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

05/25/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
Dogecoin is up $0.0001 today or 0.12% to $0.083


--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 37.05% month-to-date

--Down 51.14% year-to-date

--Down 87.65% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 75.80% from 52 weeks ago (May 26, 2021), when it traded at $0.344

--Down 79.77% from its 52-week high of $0.411 on June 2, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 4.00% from its 52-week low of $0.080 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.084

--Up 1.43% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-22 1732ET

